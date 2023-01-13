With only a few days until the start of the 60-day legislative session, the drafting and legal research agency for the New Mexico Legislature is dealing with a backlog of bills and other pieces of legislation lawmakers want to introduce.

Raúl Burciaga, director of the Legislative Council Service, vowed Friday his office would catch up.

“It’s all hands on deck,” he said. “We know that we’ll be working weekends, not just this one but every weekend thereafter, and nights as needed. A number of directors are already doing that, so we’ll get current, we’ll get caught up. And we understand there’s a deadline for filing bills, and we will get there. We will get where we need to be.”

