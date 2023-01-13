With only a few days until the start of the 60-day legislative session, the drafting and legal research agency for the New Mexico Legislature is dealing with a backlog of bills and other pieces of legislation lawmakers want to introduce.
Raúl Burciaga, director of the Legislative Council Service, vowed Friday his office would catch up.
“It’s all hands on deck,” he said. “We know that we’ll be working weekends, not just this one but every weekend thereafter, and nights as needed. A number of directors are already doing that, so we’ll get current, we’ll get caught up. And we understand there’s a deadline for filing bills, and we will get there. We will get where we need to be.”
While most government employees will have Monday off in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the agency’s drafters will be working that day, too.
Burciaga said he lost five seasoned drafters in the last 16 months.
While he’s replaced four of them, he said he probably won’t be able to fill the fifth vacancy until after the session, which begins Tuesday.
“The newer drafters are very good, but because they’re new, there’s more research that they have to do, and there’s more review of their work to ensure that what we provide to the legislators is a good product,” he said.
Burciaga said it takes time for drafters to get the hang of the job.
“As a senator told me, he saw legislative drafting as a specialized area of law, and we believe it takes a while for drafters to become solid drafters, seasoned drafters,” he said. “We have every expectation that our staff will get to that point. It’s just taken a little bit longer than we would like because it’s complex, it’s resource intensive and it’s time consuming.”
The agency has 14 drafters, including two who are on contract and only work during the session.
Burciaga said an assistant director of drafting oversees their work and helps review bills, and an assistant director of legislative affairs also contributes to the review, especially with constitutional amendments and other complex pieces of legislation.
“I do the same thing with constitutional amendments, so we do have a support system,” he said.
The agency handles hundreds of requests during regular legislative sessions. As of 5 p.m. Friday, roughly 160 pieces of legislation were posted on the state’s legislative website.
Burciaga didn’t know the extent of the backlog.
“There are bills being requested, literally, numerous times within the hour,” he said. “In some cases, the bill is being drafted or the request is being researched. In [other] cases, we’re waiting on information from legislators or others who are working on that bill outside of this office, so they’re all in various stages.”
The agency sees a bump in the number of requests late in the year after the election of new legislators, he said. The requests start in November but increase in December and January, Burciaga said.
The length of time it takes to draft a bill “varies tremendously,” he said.
“It just depends on the complexity, and it depends on the number of sections involved and whether you’re drafting a brand-new bill … or if you’re taking existing sections of law and amending them, or a combination of both of those,” he said.
Burciaga said he has a solid team that is working long hours to get the job done.
“When we hire anybody for the Legislative Council Service, we tell them, ‘Please understand that during session, you can’t plan anything because our office is open seven days a week,’ ” he said. “We’re here in the office until [legislators are] off the floor or out of committees. … We don’t have much of a life outside of legislative session during the session. This is what we do, and I am incredibly grateful for the commitment and dedication of all council service staff to the legislative institution.”