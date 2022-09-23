The Legislature has met its obligation to spend more to meet the mandates of a 2018 court ruling that said New Mexico was not doing enough to ensure at-risk students were receiving a sufficient education, according to a presentation to lawmakers Friday.

The Legislative Finance Committee education brief said, accounting for inflation, the state has surpassed a 2008 funding benchmark report the court used to demand lawmakers do more to provide educational resources for at-risk students following a historic four-year court case.

The 2008 American Institutes for Research report said New Mexico would have to invest about $336 million a year into the state’s per-student funding formula to meet equitable education standards for all students. The new education brief said the state is now investing about $3.45 billion into the formula, which exceeds inflation-adjusted goals.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

Popular in the Community