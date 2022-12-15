Deadlines and good government mix like Kool-Aid and fine wine. That’s especially true in New Mexico’s hallowed halls.
Some years ago, then-state Rep. Mimi Stewart leapt to her feet and announced the time limit for the legislative session had expired. All business was finished.
Wily Kenny Martinez was speaker of the House. He ignored the timekeeping by Stewart, a fellow Democrat, and called for a vote on a massive corporate tax cut.
The tax reduction became law. Martinez claimed it was all above board. He had consulted his watch and the vote was on time.
Enraged, Stewart called Martinez’s maneuver “the royal screw job.” Stewart landed on a list of legislative outcasts, though not for long.
Martinez washed out as speaker after Republicans won control of the House of Representatives for the first time in 62 years. Martinez is now the attorney for Bernalillo County, where a silly attempt to impose a political deadline is underway.
The roots of this mess stretch to October. Then-state Sen. Jacob Candelaria, an independent from Albuquerque, resigned from office in the middle of his four-year term.
State Rep. Moe Maestas coveted the Senate seat. But redistricting left Maestas, D-Albuquerque, in a different Senate district. To qualify for the appointment, Maestas moved into Candelaria’s district while running unopposed for reelection to the House.
The appointment was in the hands of the five Bernalillo County commissioners. They chose Maestas in a 3-2 vote. He resigned from the House, which has two-year terms, to join the Senate, a more favorable political setting because of its four-year terms.
Commissioner Charlene Pyskoty was among the three who voted for Maestas. Pyskoty had accepted a $5,000 in-kind contribution for her own reelection campaign from Maestas’ wife, lobbyist Vanessa Alarid.
Pyskoty told me she attempted to return the money to Alarid. But, Pyskoty said, she didn’t have enough cash in her campaign account to cover a $5,000 repayment.
Alarid’s donation stands. It paid for a mass mailing of postcards urging voters to reelect Pyskoty. Even with Alarid’s last-ditch effort, Pyskoty lost the Democratic primary.
After Pyskoty and two other commissioners appointed Maestas to the Senate, he announced his resignation from his House seat. This created another vacancy for the commissioners to fill. Actually, the unusual combination of resignations and legislative redistricting means the commissioners have to make the House appointment twice.
Commissioners chose Democrat Marsella Duarte to fill the seat, but only for about two weeks, until 2022 ends. Because state legislators reconfigured political boundaries after the U.S. census, House District 16 will be different from the area Maestas represented. The new boundaries take effect Jan. 1.
That means the two-week appointment of Duarte must be followed up with a two-year appointment for someone. Duarte wants it to be her, though other residents of the district can apply.
Here’s where the ridiculous attempt at a deadline comes in. Bernalillo County Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada this week sponsored an amendment requiring vacancies for legislative seats to be filled in 10 days. His plan carried 3-2.
Pyskoty voted for it. She would again be able to vote on the legislative appointment, as it would occur in December, just before she leaves office.
The better and fairer system is for the three holdovers and the two newly elected county commissioners to make the legislative appointment. The newcomers take office Jan. 1. An appointment in the new year complies with New Mexico law, according to State Elections Director Mandy Vigil.
She explained as much to Maestas in a written response after he resigned from the House on Nov. 16. His uncontested reelection was certified after that date.
“Should you not be able to take office on January 1, 2023, please notify our office at that time, so we can appropriately inform the Bernalillo County Commission of a vacancy in that position,” Vigil wrote to Maestas.
The state’s position appears to invalidate Quezada’s deadline to appoint Maestas’ successor. Quezada did not respond to a request for comment.
Adriann Barboa, chairwoman of the Bernalillo County commissioners, said the appointment should be made in January. She expects opposition from Quezada and probably others.
Commissioner Walt Benson, the only Republican on the board, said even federal officeholders have lobbied his government on the appointments. He would not identify them.
As for when the two-year House appointment will be made, “I honestly don’t know,” Benson said. “Right now there’s a lot of tension on it. I’m not sure where the cards are going to fall.”
It shouldn’t be a stacked deck. It’s bad enough Pyskoty voted to advance Maestas to the Senate after accepting a campaign contribution from his wife.
Quezada’s artificial deadline for filling the two-year House seat conflicts with when the vacancy actually occurs. Rushing the appointment serves only to let a lame-duck commissioner quack some more.