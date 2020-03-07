POJOAQUE — Santa Fe lawyer Teresa Leger Fernandez positioned herself as the frontrunner of the crowded 3rd Congressional District race, placing first in delegate votes by a wide margin at the Democratic pre-primary convention on Saturday.
Leger Fernandez won 41 percent of the delegate vote, according to a preliminary count, while Sandoval County Treasurer Laura Montoya won 20 percent of the vote. That qualified both Leger Fernandez and Montoya to be guaranteed a place on the ballot in June’s Democratic primary.
None of the other five candidates were guaranteed a place on the ballot, as they didn’t receive at least 20 percent of the delegate vote on Saturday.
That includes former CIA operative Valerie Plame, First Judicial District Attorney Marco Serna, state Rep. Joseph Sanchez of Alcalde, environmental attorney Kyle Tisdel and former New Mexico Deputy Secretary of State John Blair.
Those candidates can still get on the ballot through an alternative process that involves gathering signatures.
