U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez began Wednesday singing “Las Mañanitas” — a traditional Mexican birthday song — outside her office in the U.S. Capitol to honor New Mexico’s 109th anniversary as a state.
By Wednesday evening, the congresswoman and her staff were hiding within the bowels of the Capitol complex as a protest during the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory turned ugly, violent and deadly.
Leger Fernandez said that as a mob breached the building, the excitement she felt during the morning was replaced with sadness — but also a resolve to uphold her constitutional duty as the representative of the state’s 3rd Congressional District. She was sworn in Sunday.
In an interview late Wednesday afternoon, the Santa Fe Democrat did not mince words about the people who stormed the Capitol and created havoc. One woman died during the riot.
“I have been watching television with incredible anger and sadness,” Leger Fernandez said. “We saw what was happening as terrorists and a violent mob stormed our Capitol. They’ve been attacking our elections and attacking our democracy for months now.
"And now they attacked our symbol for democracy.”
Leger Fernandez said she was in her office as the certification of the Electoral College vote was taking place, waiting for the state delegation to be called to the floor as members followed COVID-19 protocols limiting the number of people in the chamber.
Leger Fernandez said she could hear the noise of the crowd and sirens blaring as the day progressed. Around 3 p.m. Eastern time, she said, officers entered her office and ordered her and her staff to stay in place, lock their doors and avoid the windows as some protesters broke past officers and metal barriers into the Capitol.
Leger Fernandez and her group were escorted away from congressional offices and farther into the complex for their safety.
Leger Fernandez confirmed reports that rioters roamed the halls and broke into the offices of some congressional members. “They have broken windows, they rifled through offices, they were on [House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s] desk,” she said.
Protesters also were seen inside the Senate chamber. One got up on the dais and yelled, “Trump won that election.” Several dozen were heard yelling, “Where are they?” according to a pool report.
Democratic Sen. Ben Ray Luján, Leger Fernandez's predecessor in the 3rd Congressional District, was not available for comment, said his press secretary Adán Serna, who directed the media to the senator’s Twitter feed.
“What we’ve witnessed today is an insurrection and attack on our democracy,” Lujan wrote on Twitter. “When it is safe to do so, I will return to the Senate chamber and get back to work to defend the U.S. Constitution.”
As Congressional leaders determined the course of action to continue the presidential election certification process Wednesday, Leger Fernandez said she was ready and willing to fulfill her duty regardless of the time frame.
“Whether we can do it safely, we will take the direction from those who are in charge of our safety,” Leger Fernandez said. “I am here. I will be here for as long as I need to serve New Mexico and to certify those electoral votes as required by our Constitution.”
The Associated Press contributed to the story.
