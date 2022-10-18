The two candidates angling to capture the 3rd Congressional District seat laid out divergent paths for serving the state and nation during a Tuesday forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Santa Fe County.

The rematch between Democratic incumbent Teresa Leger Fernández and Republican Alexis Martinez Johnson focused on their differing views on a variety of topics, plus their philosophies on how to serve a huge and diverse district that arcs through both the northern and southern tiers of the state.

During the forum, Leger Fernández played up her work as an attorney for water rights and working to keep veteran health centers open while funneling much-needed funds to New Mexicans hit hard by the summer’s devastating spate of wildfires. She consistently brought up her support for relief legislation such as the American Rescue Plan and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law as evidence she has helped funnel financial aid to needy New Mexicans.

The Santa Fe New Mexican and the League of Women Voters of Santa Fe County present a candidates' forum in the US House District 3 race.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

