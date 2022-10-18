Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández listens Tuesday as challenger Alexis Martinez Johnson connects crime and 'open borders' in southern New Mexico during their forum for the U.S. House District 3 seat at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation.
The two candidates angling to capture the 3rd Congressional District seat laid out divergent paths for serving the state and nation during a Tuesday forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Santa Fe County.
The rematch between Democratic incumbent Teresa Leger Fernández and Republican Alexis Martinez Johnson focused on their differing views on a variety of topics, plus their philosophies on how to serve a huge and diverse district that arcs through both the northern and southern tiers of the state.
During the forum, Leger Fernández played up her work as an attorney for water rights and working to keep veteran health centers open while funneling much-needed funds to New Mexicans hit hard by the summer’s devastating spate of wildfires. She consistently brought up her support for relief legislation such as the American Rescue Plan and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law as evidence she has helped funnel financial aid to needy New Mexicans.
The Santa Fe New Mexican and the League of Women Voters of Santa Fe County present a candidates' forum in the US House District 3 race.
Martinez Johnson spoke about how her work as an environmental engineer helped create jobs and ensured the lights did not go out for New Mexicans dependent on electric sources for power. As with several state races playing out this campaign season, she emphasized she is a political outsider who wants to reform a system she said does not always deliver the goods for the state’s residents.
As has been the case with other high-profile races, New Mexico’s high crime rates were examined by both candidates. Both agreed more needs to be done when it comes to providing more support for mental health programs and initiatives to help those who are addicted.
But Martinez Johnson said it is obvious current laws are not working to deter criminals or cut back on the flow of drugs that run through New Mexico.
“You are not addressing root causes when you have no safety in the border area,” she said. “The cartels are absolutely running the show. We need to take this seriously and ... stop saying the border is secure.”
Leger Fernández said she is working to ensure enforcement agencies have enough funding to do their job, including through the proposed Invest to Protect bill, which provides funding to retain, recruit and keep police officers.
The candidates were also asked about their positions on abortion, a hot-button topic now that the U.S. Supreme Court has repealed Roe v. Wade and allowed individual states to set their own course.
Leger Fernández said she “trusts women to make personal decisions about their health care,” including abortion without governmental interference. Without going into too much detail, she said she had to make personal choices about her own personal health care years ago “without any interference from strangers, from government.”
Though Martinez Johnson positioned herself as anti-abortion during her 2020 campaign for the seat, she said Tuesday the issue constitutes a “very personal decision” and said she supports abortion up to the 15-week mark. She said that is a “common ground” approach.
At times — as when the two discussed Social Security benefits — the two lobbed critical barbs at one other.
Leger Fernández said Republicans want to make access to Social Security benefits more difficult with annual renewal checks while Martinez Johnson said she would not want to deny her grandmother — or anyone’s grandmother — from receiving those benefits. But she added that did not mean that installing a system of “checks and balances” on the benefits is a bad idea.
Both spoke of investing more in children’s services and finding ways to curb the flow of illegal drugs into the state. Both also said more needs to be done to bring Democrats and Republicans together to create bipartisan support to address the state’s needs.
The rules of the forum allowed each candidate two minutes for opening and closing statements and to respond to questions provided by members of the public. However, the format did not allow the two candidates to question one another.
Though the 3rd Congressional District has historically been a Democratic stronghold, lawmakers drew newly redistricted boundaries for the district during a special session last year. The district now extends into the southeastern part of the state as far as Hobbs, traveling into Republican territory. As a result, Martinez Johnson has said she believes she now has a chance to win the district.
As with Monday night’s debate between House District 46 candidates Andrea Romero, D-Santa Fe, and Jay Groseclose, a Republican, attendance at Tuesday’s event was sparse, with about only 30 people present at the Unitarian Universalist Church on Barcelona Road.