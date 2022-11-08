110822_JG_Fernandez1.jpg

Congresswoman Teresa Leger Fernandez campaigns Tuesday with her supporters for re-election outside of Santa Fe County Fairgrounds polling station.

 Javier Gallegos/The New Mexican

New Mexico’s two Democratic congresswomen sailed to easy reelection wins Tuesday, while a redrawn 2nd Congressional District put the Republican incumbent there in a tight race.

First-term U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández breezed to victory in her first try for reelection, easily defeating Republican challenger Alexis Martinez Johnson.

Leger Fernández captured New Mexico’s redrawn 3rd Congressional District with 55 percent of the vote, according to unofficial totals, and was declared the winner by the Associated Press just after 9 p.m.

