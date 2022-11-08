New Mexico’s two Democratic congresswomen sailed to easy reelection wins Tuesday, while a redrawn 2nd Congressional District put the Republican incumbent there in a tight race.
First-term U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández breezed to victory in her first try for reelection, easily defeating Republican challenger Alexis Martinez Johnson.
Leger Fernández captured New Mexico’s redrawn 3rd Congressional District with 55 percent of the vote, according to unofficial totals, and was declared the winner by the Associated Press just after 9 p.m.
During her campaign, she touted her record as proof she knows the terrain in Washington and how to deliver for New Mexicans.
She is coming off two recent legislative successes, co-sponsoring a bill, recently signed into law, that will provide $2.5 billion in federal aid to victims of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and helping to add provisions to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that will funnel as much as $100 million to clean up the state’s abandoned oil wells.
In a celebratory speech at Santa Fe’s Drury Plaza Hotel, Leger Fernández recapped her accomplishments as a freshman House member and thanked those gathered there for the support that made it all possible.
“We showed up!” Leger Fernández said. “And when we showed up, we showed our love for our community, we showed our love for our democracy, for our planet and for each other ... and we showed up for our women.”
Martinez Johnson cast herself as a political outsider who could bring a fresh perspective to Congress. She said that as an environmental engineer she has helped create jobs and keep the lights on for residents who depend on electric power.
Leger Fernández defeated Martinez Johnson in the 2020 election when the district was an open seat with 59 percent of the vote. But the vast district’s boundaries were redrawn by the Legislature earlier this year, putting Republican-friendly areas such as Hobbs and Roswell in play.
While Martinez Johnson performed well in those areas, she couldn’t overcome the Democrat’s dominance in vote-rich Santa Fe County, where Leger Fernández had 81 percent of the vote late Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell, who sought a second term in the 2nd District, inched ahead of Democrat Gabe Vasquez after trailing most of the night. The contest was made more competitive by redistricting, which swapped some solidly red areas in the south with bluer ones farther north near Albuquerque.
In the 1st Congressional District, Melanie Stansbury soundly defeated Republican Michelle Garcia Holmes, with 57 percent of the vote late Tuesday.
Stansbury was running to keep the seat she won in a special election last year after Deb Haaland vacated it to become secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior.
During the race, she emphasized that while in Congress she has worked to address climate change, water management, health care, public safety and disadvantaged communities.
Garcia Holmes ran for lieutenant governor as a Republican in 2018 and as a nonpartisan candidate for Albuquerque mayor in 2017, losing both contests.
Garcia Holmes hoped her law enforcement background — as an Albuquerque police detective and chief of staff for former state Attorney General Gary King — would appeal to voters concerned about both crime and security at the southern border.
In Santa Fe, Leger Fernández, while reveling in her victory, said whatever gains she makes in Congress can only continue if she stays there.
“It’s not over tonight,” she said. “We’re going to have to keep doing it over and over again.”