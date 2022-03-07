First-term U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández of New Mexico is among 16 Democrats who are being targeted in a $10 million advertising campaign by former Republican Vice President Mike Pence’s new political advocacy group.
The ad by Advancing American Freedom, which Pence launched last year, asserts the Biden administration’s policies are helping fund Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“Before Russian bombs began to rain on Ukraine, before hundreds of innocent Ukrainians lost their lives, a horrific decision had already been made,” the narrator says as video of bombs exploding and blurred images of dead people flash on the screen.
“Joe Biden caved to the radical environmentalists,” the narrator continues as video of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders appears in the ad, “and stopped America’s Keystone Pipeline and dramatically increased Americans’ dependence on Russian oil, endangering America’s security and helping Russia fund their invasion.”
The ad urges the public to call Leger Fernández “and tell her to support America’s security instead of Russia’s terror.”
In a statement, Leger Fernández fired back at Pence and former President Donald Trump.
“It’s not surprising that the Trump-Pence Administration that held up military aid to Ukraine for corrupt political purposes is again playing politics with Ukraine,” she said. “I pray for peace and stand united with New Mexicans against Putin’s tyranny and in support of Ukraine and its resilient, heroic people.”
Release of the ad comes as Leger Fernández seeks reelection in a newly redrawn 3rd Congressional District that now includes Republican-leaning areas in the southeastern part of the state.
At the Democratic pre-primary nominating convention Saturday in Roswell, part of which is now in the newly configured district, Leger Fernández asked members of the party for their support “so I can continue to represent my new district.”
“I believe that love is what we will use to repel that repellent [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and his vicious war on a democratic and free Ukraine,” she said. “I believe that President Biden is operating from a sense of love to unite a country and a world, not to build walls that divide us but to build the bridges that unite us. That is the only way … that democracy fights tyranny abroad and at home. We gotta fight it everywhere.”
The new ad, which is Advancing American Freedom’s first, targets Democrats in Congress.
“In order to set the United States back on a path of energy independence, we need Congress to stand up to Putin and stand up for American Energy,” Pence said in a statement. “It’s time for President Biden to demonstrate American strength by restarting the Keystone Pipeline, restoring oil and natural gas leases, and issuing sanctions and imposing embargoes on all oil and gas exports from Russia.”
