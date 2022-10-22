After hearing the awful diagnosis that told Ray Leger his time on Earth would be measured in mere months, he asked his daughter to help him write his obituary — or perhaps more accurately, the story of his life.

"What do you want us to say?” Teresa Leger Fernández recalls asking, her eyes glistening on the deck of her Santa Fe home. Her father, the longtime superintendent in West Las Vegas and onetime state legislator, wanted to pass on this message: "You serve in public office because you serve the community."

Ray Leger's lifetime and lifelong bottom line still linger in the first-term congresswoman's heart. Although she serves in a remorseless time when bitter, tough-as-nails politics isa the coin of the realm, Leger Fernández says it's her dad's commitment to the basics that still matters most.

