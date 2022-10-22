After hearing the awful diagnosis that told Ray Leger his time on Earth would be measured in mere months, he asked his daughter to help him write his obituary — or perhaps more accurately, the story of his life.
"What do you want us to say?” Teresa Leger Fernández recalls asking, her eyes glistening on the deck of her Santa Fe home. Her father, the longtime superintendent in West Las Vegas and onetime state legislator, wanted to pass on this message: "You serve in public office because you serve the community."
Ray Leger's lifetime and lifelong bottom line still linger in the first-term congresswoman's heart. Although she serves in a remorseless time when bitter, tough-as-nails politics isa the coin of the realm, Leger Fernández says it's her dad's commitment to the basics that still matters most.
Even through his battle with cancer, a mighty struggle Leger lost in 2009.
Even through the family tragedies; the deaths of three of Leger Fernández's siblings.
Even on the afternoon and evening of Jan. 6, 2021, when the brand-new congresswoman from New Mexico's 3rd Congressional District lived through the shocking uprising at the Capitol — within earshot of the violence and without assurance she would survive it.
Those memories, she says, help bring her to this place: another run for the U.S. House of Representatives in a reconfigured district where lines have been redrawn and job security is far from assured.
The Legislature's refashioning of the 3rd District creates a cartographical boomerang that stretches from Farmington to Hobbs and puts in play hunks of Republican-friendly areas not normally receptive to progressive Democrats like Leger Fernández.
Add this to the mix: Leger Fernández's Republican opponent, Alexis Martinez Johnson, whom she handled easily in 2020, is far more familiar with the southeastern New Mexico sections of the district, having grown up for a time in Roswell.
Leger Fernández, 63, is undaunted. It might be too bold to call her a happy warrior, but her irrepressible sunniness allows her to look at the new district as a threshold, not a hurdle.
"I'm gonna have more communities that I have to deliver for," she says. "But there are similarities. I am the first congresswoman, congressperson, from CD3 to be born on the eastern side of the Sangres [Sangre de Cristo mountain range]. You know, the llano is in my DNA."
Leger Fernández, by trade a Santa Fe lawyer who grew up in Las Vegas, N.M., says she plans to appeal to wary Republicans and conservative Democrats in the newer parts of the district the same way she attracted voters in the more progressive north: by listening and by using her constituent services staffers — "I call it our WD-40, because we can unstick things" — to serve the needs of those who've got questions and problems for the federal government.
At the end of the day, she says, it's still about people.
"I always ask people, you know, 'What's your origin story? How did you come [here]?' " Leger Fernández says. "And a lot of people say, 'Oh, you know, I fell in love, and my wife is from Clovis. She wanted to come home.' I mean, whether you're from Santa Fe or Las Vegas or Clovis or Portales, people want to go home, right? And part of my job is to help people come home, right?"
She calls the bill to compensate victims of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire disaster, a $2.5 billion whale of an appropriation, a highlight of her legislative record. The burn area is familiar territory, and the bill is huge. But she adds she's done more than just wildfire relief.
"We weren't just reacting," she says of Democrats' big-picture measures enacted in the past year. "We were thinking, what do we need in the future?"
Like many incumbents, Leger Fernández is well-financed. According to Federal Election Commission documents, her campaign raised more than $2.7 million through the end of September; she'd spent more than $1.8 million.
But if the money is flowing, the future is uncertain for House Democrats; their razor-thin margin is up for grabs in this midterm election, and many expect Republicans will regain control of the chamber. Asked how she would approach her job and legislation under GOP rule, she first declines to concede the point: "I am working really hard so there is not a Republican majority in the House."
Pushed, she relents.
"My job is the same. My job is to go out and listen to my communities and find out what we need and see if there's something we can deliver at the federal level," she says.
John Garcia, the New Mexico district director for the federal Small Business Administration and a regent at Roswell's New Mexico Military Institute, says her presence in the area newly added to her district has been noticed.
"She was down there talking to the NMMI superintendent, and I'm like, 'Whoa, she's not wasting any time,' ” he says.
Regardless of which party is in charge of the House come January, Leger Fernández says she's committed to fixing things in her district, even if it's on a brick-by-brick, issue-by-issue basis. She notes communities like Hobbs are working on behavioral health. Behavioral health and drug issues hit home: She says she lost two brothers, "one to suicide; both to addiction issues and undiagnosed health problems."
"We just have not been paying attention to that aspect of our health needs," she says.
She says pragmatism must regain its footing. Here, too, she brings up Ray Leger, who, while superintendent of West Las Vegas Schools, "took advantage of every single piece" of Lyndon Johnson's Great Society funding to help improve his school district. Leger, a onetime Republican-turned-Democrat, served in the state Senate from 1973-80.
"It was never about power," she says. "That's what I saw him doing all the time."
She says she saw power — or at least the ugliest threats to it — as rioters stormed the capital six decades later. Leger Fernández, accompanied by one of her three sons, stayed locked down in secure offices until the crisis had passed and she was able to vote to certify the 2020 election.
Still, the experience lingers on a visceral level. Leger Fernández acknowledges she was angry in the moments during the takeover. If the anger is gone, it's been replaced by angst that such a scene could be repeated.
"I wasn't necessarily as afraid as I perhaps should have been, but I was angry that they were doing this to something I love so much," she says. "I mean, you know, I've worked in democracy for my life, and I think that's the only way our communities — poor communities, communities of color — have a chance to really enter society and come up and grow up.
"My father believed that politics had a purpose and that was to lift up communities," she says. "And I truly believe that. I truly believe in the power of the vote. And so, I was upset that it was being attacked."
The violence was quelled and order returned. Eventually, Jan. 6 became Jan. 7, and so on. Teresa Leger Fernández doesn't kid herself: Serving the community may never be for her what it was for her father. Districts get redrawn; politics will be served.
But there are still deliveries to make. Right?