“Prior to the Supreme Court’s Brown v. Topeka Board of Education decision in 1954, the educational system in the state of New Mexico was as segregated as any of those in the Deep South.”

— Marv Levy, head coach of the University of New Mexico football team, 1958-59

Chuck Roberts, who was an all-state quarterback at Davenport High School in Iowa, knew nothing about the University of New Mexico when the school’s newly hired coaching staff began recruiting him.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

Recommended for you