“Prior to the Supreme Court’s Brown v. Topeka Board of Education decision in 1954, the educational system in the state of New Mexico was as segregated as any of those in the Deep South.”
— Marv Levy, head coach of the University of New Mexico football team, 1958-59
Chuck Roberts, who was an all-state quarterback at Davenport High School in Iowa, knew nothing about the University of New Mexico when the school’s newly hired coaching staff began recruiting him.
The big universities in Iowa had shown no interest in Roberts, who is Black. The rest of the Midwestern schools mostly ignored him.
“I received a letter from the University of Wisconsin, but that didn’t amount to anything,” Roberts said one recent day.
For all the romanticism about the ’50s, the decade was marred by racism, including historically white universities rejecting most or all Black students who applied for admission.
Athletic programs were an extension of the broader discrimination on campus, as locker rooms were full of coaches who practiced segregation.
Levy, cerebral, intense and charismatic, arrived at UNM in 1956 as a 30-year-old assistant coach. He had been hired by his mentor, Dick Clausen, who also was in his first season at UNM.
No Black player had ever appeared in a game for the UNM football team. Head coach Clausen, Levy and three other assistant coaches set out to change a bad tradition of exclusion based on skin color.
Their approach carried a potential bonus: Coaches were more likely to attain job security with a mixed-race team that won than with a losing team committed to segregation.
To the casual observer, it seemed odd for Levy and the other UNM coaches to spend time and money pursuing not one but two Black high school stars from Iowa. In addition to Roberts, UNM’s coaches hoped to sign Don Perkins, a gifted running back from West High School in Waterloo.
UNM’s strategy made good sense. Levy had been a scholar and a star athlete at Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Clausen was Levy’s football coach at Coe.
They were familiar with all the top prospects in Iowa. And they understood the competition for Black players was less intense than for whites.
Roberts told me UNM and the University of Denver were the only schools that made a serious effort to recruit him. He traveled to Denver for a visit and liked the city.
But Roberts cooled to the university when he spoke with Larry Ross, a Black man from California who was the Denver team’s star lineman. Ross said the coaches in Denver had threatened to yank his scholarship if he didn’t perform to their expectations.
“If they tried to take Larry Ross’ scholarship away from him, what would they do to little ol’ me?” Roberts said.
He decided he would rather be a trailblazer in Albuquerque than a Pioneer, the mascot of the University of Denver teams.
“It felt comfortable in Albuquerque. Marv Levy was approachable. Dick Clausen was, too.”
Clausen resigned after two seasons at UNM to become athletic director of the University of Arizona. Levy at age 32 vaulted to head coach of the Lobos.
He inherited a team with talent, including three Black players.
Perkins had become a star. Joe Gale, a Chicagoan who transferred to UNM after playing at Trinidad Junior College in Colorado, was a backup quarterback and safety in one-platoon football.
Roberts was Levy’s starting quarterback, a young man on a hot seat. Levy had many fine moments at UNM. One that received little notice was how he protected Roberts from what the coach considered unfair criticism.
Levy decades later recounted one such instance in his autobiography, Where Else Would You Rather Be.
Levy split his first two games as head coach of the Lobos, beating New Mexico State but losing to Texas Western, now UTEP.
“I was beginning to feel the heat already,” Levy wrote. “At the weekly Boosters Club meeting, a heavy contributor to the New Mexico athletic programs called me aside and said, ‘Marv, that black quarterback is going to get you fired.’
“Seeking to control my anger, I told the man that Chuck was the best player we had at that position, and we were going to keep playing him at quarterback. ‘It’s your funeral,’ ” the booster said.
The Lobos won their next five games after Levy buffered critics of his quarterback.
“I heard one booster was especially vociferous. I never felt it,” Roberts said.
After two years as head coach at UNM, Levy was hired away by the University of California, Berkeley. He eventually became a head coach in the NFL, most notably with the Buffalo Bills.
Levy led the Bills to four consecutive Super Bowls, all of which they lost. Levy congratulated the rival coach after each defeat.
Now 98 and living in Chicago, Levy is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Perkins also reached the NFL, playing eight seasons for the Dallas Cowboys. He died last year at 84 after post-football careers in network broadcasting and government service in Albuquerque.
Roberts had a tryout with the Los Angeles Rams as a defensive back but didn’t make the team. He served for two years in the Army and eventually returned to Albuquerque and UNM, where he received bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Roberts went on to a long career in the UNM’s administration, retiring as associate dean of students.
Being recruited to UNM as a Black teenager from Iowa wasn’t a social experiment.
Roberts knew he was qualified. So did Levy and Clausen. They gave Roberts the chance to prove it in the most hostile campus arenas.