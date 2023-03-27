David Abbey, right, director of the Legislative Finance Committee, speaks with Sen. George K. Munoz, D-Gallup, during a meeting of the committee in November at the Roundhouse. Abbey, who's led the committee for 25 years, said Monday he'll retire in the summer.
Legislative Finance Committee Director David Abbey announced Monday he plans to retire from his position this summer after more than 25 years of guiding New Mexico lawmakers through the state budgeting process.
The announcement drew praise of Abbey's leadership from legislators from both major political parties.
"His knowledge of the budget and the way government operates is legendary," said state Sen. George Muñoz, D-Gallup, who chairs the Senate Finance Committee and serves on the Legislative Finance Committee. "The ways things function, and to be able to navigate Republicans and Democrats, is exemplary."
Muñoz said Abbey's knowledge of the unique technical aspects of the budgeting process will be difficult to replace. The committee will begin a recruitment process soon, he added.
He also noted the state's annual budget during Abbey's tenure rose from around $3 billion to more than $9 billion.
Abbey, who stepped into the position in 1997 and is the Legislative Finance Committee's longest-serving director, said he believes the committee has been a model for state legislators when it comes to finding common ground and making compromises.
"One of the things I'm proud of is that we came to find a lot of bipartisanship and consensus-building in the budget process," he said. "There's a lot of acrimony and bitter divides in politics — especially nationally — but in our state, folks know how to compromise."
When he stepped into the role, he said, the committee was in a period of particular divisiveness.
"Nobody wanted the job when I first started," he said. "My predecessor was run off. The committee had a strong tradition of using its power and authority in constructive ways, but it fell on hard times."
He was able to help redevelop a culture of compromise, he added.
Abbey said he plans to continue working through the end of May while helping with the leadership transition.
House Appropriations and Finance Committee Chairman Nathan Small, D-Las Cruces, lauded Abbey in a news release issued Monday.
"Throughout his tenure, David has always put the people of New Mexico first and led with prudence, thoughtfulness, and tenacity," Small said in the statement. "I am thankful to David for his long career in public service and wish him well in this next chapter.”
House Republicans also commended the longtime director for his decades of service.
House Republican Leader Ryan Lane, R-Aztec, praised Abbey's work in stewarding public funds in ways that benefit rural parts of the state as well as urban centers.
“Director Abbey’s steadfast dedication to working with legislators in a nonpartisan manner exemplifies his legacy in ensuring that taxpayer funds reach the far corners of our state," Lane said in a statement. "We look forward to a robust search in finding LFC leadership that will continue to provide steady leadership and focus on fiscal responsibility in expending working families' tax dollars.”
House Appropriations and Finance Committee member Gail Armstrong, R-Magdalena, said she was thankful for Abbey's friendship, guidance and responsiveness.
“He is a true New Mexico legend," Armstrong said in a statement. "Director Abbey leaves behind a legacy of building up lawmakers on our finance committees to develop understanding of how we expend our state budget."
Abbey said the biggest financial lessons from his tenure have flowed from New Mexico's oil and gas resources, which bring in the second-highest such revenue per capita in the country. He called oil and gas a blessing but said the state risks becoming too dependent.
"We're lucky to have it," Abbey said. "We just need to figure out how to invest the monies wisely."
"It takes a village to make things work, but I helped the state to withstand some severe financial pressures and kept the ship afloat," Abbey added. "There have been a lot of changes in the Legislature — the finance chair changed, leadership changed. Change can be a good thing, and they will adapt."