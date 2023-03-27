111422_JG_LFC1.jpg

David Abbey, right, director of the Legislative Finance Committee, speaks with Sen. George K. Munoz, D-Gallup, during a meeting of the committee in November at the Roundhouse. Abbey, who's led the committee for 25 years, said Monday he'll retire in the summer.

 Javier Gallegos/New Mexican file photo

Legislative Finance Committee Director David Abbey announced Monday he plans to retire from his position this summer after more than 25 years of guiding New Mexico lawmakers through the state budgeting process. 

The announcement drew praise of Abbey's leadership from legislators from both major political parties.

"His knowledge of the budget and the way government operates is legendary," said state Sen. George Muñoz, D-Gallup, who chairs the Senate Finance Committee and serves on the Legislative Finance Committee. "The ways things function, and to be able to navigate Republicans and Democrats, is exemplary." 