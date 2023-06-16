The Legal Tender Saloon & Eating House in Lamy is opening for the third time under Allan Affeldt, with Cafe Fina chef and owner Murphy O’Brien back in charge.
O’Brien had opened Legal Tender for Affeldt in 2019 but withdrew six months later to focus more on his Cafe Fina. Affeldt and O’Brien originally had an owner-tenant relationship when O’Brien operated Legal Tender from August 2019 until all restaurants were closed on March 15, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This time they are business partners.
“Well, leaving made sense at the time,” O’Brien wrote in a text message. “And now, coming back does. I didn’t realize how much I missed the space. It’s no surprise that people [are] instantly enchanted with it. And it’s hard to say no to Allan Affeldt and his passion to preserve.”
Affeldt expects to operate Legal Tender from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays when the restaurant reopens in late July or early August. Hours could go later if business warrants it, he said.
O’Brien is bringing in Michael Gintert as chef. Gintert is a prior chef at Legal Tender in the 2010s pre-Affeldt and also former chef at Blue Heron at Ojo Santa Fe in its Sunrise Springs Spa Resort days, Affeldt announced Thursday on his Facebook page.
“Everybody loved what we were doing there, including me and Murphy,” Affeldt said in an interview. “He was a little overwhelmed back then with Fina. It just wasn’t the best time for him. He’s in a better place now.”
A menu has not been worked out but Affeldt expects to announce the menu and more precise operating hours in early July.
"Small crew, small saloon menu," O'Brien texted. "Get our feet on the ground and take it from there."
Affeldt had put the historic Legal Tender building up for sale as then-restaurant operator Sean Sinclair was scaling back to private events.
“We’re going to take it off the market when we reopen,” Affeldt said.
The initial Legal Tender hours coincide with Amtrak and Sky Railway stops at the Lamy Depot.
Amtrak stops at Lamy at 12:58 p.m. and 1:54 p.m.
Nuckolls Brewing at the Lamy Depot, across the parking lot from Legal Tender, is opening for the season June 24, said Bill Banowsky, owner of Nuckolls, the Violet Crown and an owner of Sky Railway.
“We’re really excited about Murphy and Allan reopening Legal Tender,” Banowsky said in an interview. “We will have more things for people to do in Lamy. That’s a good thing.”
Sky Railway operates excursion trains from Santa Fe to Lamy. Banowsky said one option is for people to charter the train for dinner excursions to Legal Tender.
“They are excited to do special trains to Lamy,” Affeldt said.
Affeldt brought in Sinclair in 2021, who owns Bar Castañeda and private dining Kin in the Castañeda Hotel that Affeldt owns in Las Vegas, N.M.
Sinclair and Affeldt, as business partners, reopened Legal Tender on Sept. 25, 2021, but by September 2022 Sinclair was focusing primarily on private events and on April 21 announced on Facebook that the Legal Tender was closed.