 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

The Legal Tender Saloon & Eating House in Lamy is opening for the third time under Allan Affeldt, with Cafe Fina chef and owner Murphy O’Brien back in charge.

O’Brien had opened Legal Tender for Affeldt in 2019 but withdrew six months later to focus more on his Cafe Fina. Affeldt and O’Brien originally had an owner-tenant relationship when O’Brien operated Legal Tender from August 2019 until all restaurants were closed on March 15, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This time they are business partners.

“Well, leaving made sense at the time,” O’Brien wrote in a text message. “And now, coming back does. I didn’t realize how much I missed the space. It’s no surprise that people [are] instantly enchanted with it. And it’s hard to say no to Allan Affeldt and his passion to preserve.”