The Legal Tender in Lamy last year. Allan Affeldt, owner of the property and co-owner of the Legal Tender Saloon & Eating House has signed on with Sotheby’s International Santa Fe to list the property and liquor license for $2.5 million.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

The Legal Tender Saloon & Eating House property, restaurant and liquor license in Lamy will be going on the market soon, the property owner acknowledged.

The Legal Tender restaurant will keep operating on a limited basis until the property sells, said Sean Sinclair, the restaurant’s chef and co-owner.

Sinclair has been scaling back at Legal Tender and now is only open Friday, Saturday and Sunday for dinner, with Sunday brunch on hold until more staff is hired. The restaurant is also undergoing renovations.

