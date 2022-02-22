State District Judge T. Glenn Ellington has dismissed legal challenges to the candidacies of two gubernatorial candidates on procedural grounds, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
Two lawsuits filed earlier this month by two different plaintiffs had sought to have Republican gubernatorial candidate Jay Block and Libertarian candidate Karen Bedonie disqualified from having their names appear on the ballot in the June primary election on the basis each hadn’t gathered enough valid signatures to qualify as candidates.
Political hopefuls running for statewide office are required to collect a certain number of voter signatures on nominating petitions, depending on their party affiliation and the number of votes casts in the previous election.
The complaints alleged some of the signatures the candidates had gathered weren’t valid either because the signers weren’t registered; weren’t registered to the party that corresponded to the candidates whose nominating petitions they had signed; had signed more than one nominating petition; or signed a petition more than once.
Stephen Eugene Garrett of Torrence County filed a complaint Feb. 10, seeking to have 41 of Bedonie’s signatures thrown out. That would have left her with 206, 24 short of the 230 she needed to qualify.
Justin Marmion of Santa Fe had filed a complaint Feb. 11, alleging 213 of the 1,660 signatures submitted by Block weren’t valid, which would have left the Sandoval County Commissioner 56 signatures short of the 1,503 he needed.
Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver was named as a defendant in the cases as the state’s chief elections officer.
Ellington dismissed the lawsuits for “procedural reasons” during hearings Friday and Monday, Secretary of State general counsel Dylan Lange said Tuesday.
Lange said the plaintiffs have five days to challenge the rulings.
Ellington dismissed the challenge to Bedonie’s signatures on the grounds the complainant had not provided notice of the complaint to the state Attorney General’s Office as required, court records show.
Bedonie’s attorney, A. Blair Dunn, said he and Bedonie appreciated Ellington’s attention to procedural requirements related to the filing but felt they also could have won the case on its merits and were happy she would appear on the ballot.
Garrett’s attorney did not respond to a call seeking comment for this story.
A clerk at the First Judicial District Clerk’s Office said an order memorializing the judge’s ruling in the case against Block had not been filed as of Tuesday.
Neither Block’s or Marmion’s attorneys responded to calls seeking comment Tuesday.
In addition to Block, the four other Republicans seeking the nomination for governor are state Rep. Rebecca Dow of Truth or Consequences, anti-abortion activist Ethel Maharg, West Point graduate Greg Zanetti and former television meteorologist Mark Ronchetti, who ran for United States Senate in 2020 against Democrat Ben Ray Luján.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.