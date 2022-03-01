The city of Santa Fe is hosting a legal aid workshop Saturday in preparation for the expected end of the state Supreme Court’s COVID-19 eviction moratorium.
The court’s statewide moratorium, which prevents landlords from evicting tenants for nonpayment of rent, originally was expected to end Monday, but was pushed back until later in March. The city also has its own eviction ban that is tied to the court’s moratorium, meaning when the court’s moratorium ends, the city’s no longer will be in effect.
During a virtual news conference held Tuesday by local nonprofit Chainbreaker Collective, Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber said the city was taking steps to ensure local renters know there are options if they are faced with an eviction.
“There is an ongoing conversation that we all need to be a part of, recognizing that across Santa Fe we have really high rent costs and very few rental vacancies,” Webber said. “We don’t want to make that situation worse for our renters who are just trying to make ends meet.”
The workshop will be spearheaded by City Attorney Erin McSherry and will take place at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees will be able to speak with local legal aid organizations and pro bono lawyers about different steps to take if they are behind on their rent.
Chainbreaker Collective has reported an estimated 1 in 3 Santa Fe renters are at risk of eviction once the moratorium ends.
The state has been moving away from eviction bans and toward diversion programs.
The state Supreme Court in January announced it was working on a pilot program for an eviction prevention and diversion program to replace the eviction moratorium. The program provides a two-month grace period for mediation between renters and landlords by pointing them in the direction of state and federal rental assistance.
The pilot program started in Roosevelt and Curry counties Feb. 1 and is expected to expand to other parts of the state this month.
Currently, renters who have been taken to court for back rent are not legally allowed to be removed from their dwellings until the eviction moratorium ends. Anyone who obtained a writ of restitution for nonpayment of rent before the program starts must apply for a new and separate post-judgement application.
But whether landlords participate in the program is a concern for some renters, said Cathy Garcia, a community organizer with Chainbreaker Collective.
Garcia said the program is still in flux, and changes could be proposed, but as it stands, landlords are not required to participate and still may seek a tenant’s removal.
She suggested anyone who is facing eviction apply for the New Mexico Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which still has about $75 million left to pay back rent and utilities. The federal government also has pledged about $152 million more to help burdened renters.
The state’s emergency rental assistance program will pay for about 15 months of back rent and utilities, according to the NM Rent Help website. The deadline to apply is Sept. 30.
But applying for those funds has been a constant point of frustration for some renters.
Santa Fe resident Rebeca Kueber spoke during the conference and said she attempted to apply for the assistance funds after falling behind on her rent. However, finding the correct documents was challenging, as offices were closed at the height of the pandemic, she added. She ultimately resorted to taking our a loan to pay some of her debt, but she still remains behind on bills.
“Right now, I go to sleep and wake in fear of receiving an eviction notice,” she said through a translation provided by Garcia.
Mario Estrada, who currently rents a unit in Santa Fe, questioned whether the state could streamline the process.
He said he attempted to apply for state rental assistance but also ran into roadblocks supplying the correct documents. He said after he did apply, the process to receive the funds took too long. He also had to take out a loan to pay his bills.
Webber said some renters don’t know about the programs.
“It is very difficult to participate in something you are not aware of,” he said.
Webber said in addition to the rental help event on Saturday, officials are convening to brainstorm what other steps the city can take to blunt the expected wave of evictions.
“We want to keep people housed,” he said. “We want to help them in their effort to come out of COVID successfully.”
