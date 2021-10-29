Those who speak it know: New Mexican Spanish is as distinctive as the flavor of Hatch chiles, as the color of the state's sunsets. But when English came to dominate the public school system in the 20th century, the dialect's prominence dwindled.
For it to survive, its speakers had to keep the words flowing. For many in Santa Fe, that person was John Paul LeDoux.
LeDoux, a longtime Spanish professor at Santa Fe Community College and Nambé resident, died Oct. 19 at age 51, 4½ years after his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diagnosis. It's also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.
Surviving family members include his wife, Reina LeDoux, and children Matías, 13, and Lourdes, 16.
"It was just such a relief to know that John was there at Santa Fe Community College doing his work. I know there's someone there who knows what they're doing," said his colleague Lillian Gorman, of Albuquerque, who directs the Spanish-for-heritage-speakers program at the University of Arizona.
Gorman nominated LeDoux for the 10 Who Made a Difference awards this year for his efforts to inspire Nuevomexicanos and Chicanos working to bolster their Spanish-language skills. He died before The New Mexican was able to contact him for a story.
Gorman had heard of LeDoux before she met him. She said he was one of the few young professors working to keep New Mexican Spanish current through heritage classes — for speakers who have familial connections to a language.
For academics in New Mexico, LeDoux was the ultimate role model, both funny and unpretentious.
"He made Northern New Mexican, Hispanic identity and ways of speaking very visible and created a pride in that — while also connecting to other Latino communities in the U.S. and Mexican populations," Gorman said.
Santa Fe Community College academic adviser Jonathan Harrell, who taught Spanish-language classes when LeDoux chaired the school's language department, said LeDoux was a mentor's mentor.
"He mentored so many other people who would become colleagues at schools all over the place," he said.
LeDoux was born July 19, 1970, and grew up in Dixon. A longtime friend, flamenco singer Vicente Griego, said he preferred to call the community by its original Spanish name: El Puerto del Embudo de Nuestro Señor San Antonio.
"He grew up in a heritage-language community. He spoke his language since he was very small," Griego said. "There's a very tiny percentage of people who speak the kind of Spanish we speak in Northern New Mexico."
Griego said LeDoux likely helped thousands connect with the Spanish language and regional culture.
Griego fondly recalled that when the pair were Northern New Mexican "bohemians" in Albuquerque during their college years, it was LeDoux who helped pique his interest in flamenco by playing music by Spanish Romani flamenco singer Camarón de la Isla during a road trip.
LeDoux, the son of local educators Eugene and Jennie LeDoux, graduated from Pojoaque High School in 1988 and went on to study journalism and Spanish at the University of New Mexico.
He envisioned a career as a sportscaster and had a long allegiance to sports teams including the Lobos, Sun Devils and now-Las Vegas Raiders.
Later, while earning a master's degree in Spanish at the same school, he met Reina, who was studying to become an engineer. The pair soon became "inseparable," Reina said.
LeDoux went on to earn a Ph.D in Spanish, focused on Chicano literature, from Arizona State University in Tempe. His dissertation explored the way writers in Rio Arriba County used humor, satirical carría, to resist colonial assimilation.
Reina described LeDoux as a fiercely dedicated dad who loved to help with extracurricular activities. When their daughter Lourdes had dance classes, he sashayed alongside her.
While he had an extensive academic career under his belt, Reina said, LeDoux was proudest of their marriage and family. He always encouraged her engineering career alongside his, she said.
"We were always together, but never holding each other back," she said.
LeDoux retired in 2019 from his post at Santa Fe Community College, where he chaired the language department for a time, due to his disease's progression.
He spent the last years of his life raising awareness of ALS. His New Mexico ALS Walk team raised more than $7,000 in September.
Several of LeDoux's colleagues said that days before his death, while unable to verbalize, he used a speech device to crack jokes and was still serving up carría wit via text message.
"He continued to just be himself in spite of everything he was facing," Harrell said. "That was really inspirational, and I think about him every day."
The family held a funeral Mass on Friday at Santa Cruz de la Cañada Catholic Church.
The Santa Fe Community College Foundation recently announced the John Paul LeDoux Memorial Title V Endowed Scholarship, which will serve Hispanic and low-income students at the school.
"John had this way of making everyone feel important and heard," Reina said. "That's what made him so important to everybody."
