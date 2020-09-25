Enjoying the fall weather, 5-year-old Addilyn Bartlett of Santa Fe plays on the jungle gym at Franklin Miles Park on Wednesday.
spotlight
Learning the ropes in Santa Fe
- Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican
-
- Updated
- 0
Advertisement
VIDEO NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
Articles
- Todos Santos chocolate shop melts into Santa Fe sunset
- An eye for the sky: Ginsburg was drawn to Santa Fe
- Two arrested after armed robbery at Santa Fe hotel
- The Pantry will expand into former L'Olivier space downtown
- Disgraced Democratic senator embraces rival party
- Health officials: Virus transmission rate increased in New Mexico as restrictions were eased
- When in Santa Fe, leave the vigas alone
- Santa Fe educator, musician shared love of mariachi
- Santa Fe High grad to receive award for heroism
- SFPS forges ahead as teachers push back on reopening
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Luján declines to take part in TV debate (60)
- Santa Fe parents charged with abuse in teen son's cancer death (47)
- Trump's rush to replace Ginsburg risky for GOP senators (45)
- O'Reilly Auto Parts on Airport Road fined $79,200 for mask violations (38)
- Lujan Grisham apologizes after Española mayor rips mask comments (36)
- Santa Fe mayor gets into public spat over De Vargas statue with Spanish cultural group leader (34)
- Bicyclist killed in crash near Santa Fe High School (29)
- Young New Mexico students could return to classroom after Labor Day (28)
- Santa Fe area restaurants find little to celebrate with dine-in at 25% capacity (27)
- Get out the starting blocks for the mayoral race (24)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.