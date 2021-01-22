The executive director of the New Mexico Public Employees Retirement Association announced his resignation Friday.
But he's already found a new job.
Wayne Propst, who has been head of the retirement system for public employees for nearly nine years, is leaving to become chief of staff for state Sen. George Muñoz, the new chairman of the Senate Finance Committee.
Muñoz said Propst's new position will be temporary with a significantly lower salary.
In a statement, Propst called his time at PERA "a remarkable journey."
"I will miss my colleagues at PERA deeply but feel this is the right time for me to seek out new mountains to climb," he said.
Muñoz, who was appointed Tuesday as chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, which has considerable influence over state government spending, said he reached out to a number of people in state government for recommendations to fill the chief of staff position, including Propst, when Propst expressed interest in the job.
"My problem was that I was notified late that I'd be the chair and so then I was scrambling to get people that are familiar with a budget," said Muñoz, D-Gallup, who replaced former longtime Sen. John Arthur Smith from Deming as committee chairman.
"I called [Propst] looking for somebody, and he said he may be interested," said Muñoz, adding that the person who had been in that position didn't reapply for the job.
Muñoz said it's not a full-time position.
"It's session-only," he said, referring to the 60-day legislative session that started Tuesday.
Muñoz said he didn't know exactly how much Propst would be paid but that it would be in the range of $18 to $35 an hour. As leader of the retirement system for public employees, Propst was paid about $164,000 a year.
Meanwhile, Sen. Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque, who was recently elected president pro tem, said she hired Sanders Moore, former director of the advocacy group Environment New Mexico, as her chief of staff.
"She’s very intelligent, she’s very calm, she’s very even-keeled, she understands policy, she understands the workings of the Legislature, she’s lobbied for environmental issues for years,” Stewart said of Moore. “She’s a brilliant, kind, easy person to work with.”
She said Moore will earn about $90,000 a year.
Moore could not be reached for comment.
Propst did not return messages seeking comment. He only forwarded a news release issued Friday announcing his departure.
"I'm leaving with the fund at an all-time high of $16.5 billion, with having helped reduce PERA's unfunded liability by almost $800 million in this past fiscal year, and with the fund back on a solvent path thanks to the leadership of Governor Lujan Grisham and the work of the Legislature in 2020," he said.
Propst's time with the agency wasn't without controversy.
Late last year, state Treasurer Tim Eichenberg and two other trustees filed an ethics complaint against Propst, alleging he provided misleading or false information about the nature of legislation signed into law by the governor. The law was aimed at making the state pension system solvent and did so in part by altering annual cost-of-living increases for public retirees. The complaint alleged Propst misrepresented the changes the legislation would make to retiree cost-of-living adjustments.
At the time, Propst called the complaint frivolous.
“I am confident the State Ethics Commission will find there is no basis for it, just as the New Mexico Attorney General and State Auditor both concluded only last year that the same individuals made other unfounded allegations against me and PERA staff,” he wrote in an email in December.
The chairman of PERA's board of trustees, John Melia, gave Propst a glowing review in Friday's news release.
"Wayne has led PERA through some of the most difficult challenges the association has faced in its 74-year history and has done so with integrity, vision and compassion," he was quoted as saying. "His accomplishments are too numerous to list, but generations of current and future public employees and retirees in New Mexico will have Wayne to thank for his leadership and courage to face facts and not run away from the hard and difficult work of ensuring PERA's soundness and solvency."
The PERA board will hold a regularly scheduled meeting Jan. 28 and begin discussions on succession planning, the news release states.
