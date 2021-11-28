This season of good cheer probably has many lawyers rooting for state legislators to be greedy, inept or both.
The 112 legislators are to meet next month to redraw the boundaries of political districts. This happens once every decade, after the U.S. census identifies shifts in population.
It’s been an attorney’s dream and a taxpayer’s nightmare.
Nearly $8 million in public money was spent on redistricting in 2011, according to state records. About $5.7 million went to litigation expenses.
Redistricting in 2001 cost $5.2 million. Half of that total went to lawyers after parts of the plan were challenged in court.
The confrontation in 2011 showed the Democrat-controlled state House of Representatives and Republican Gov. Susana Martinez at their dysfunctional worst.
Martinez vetoed legislative redistricting plans approved by Democrats. She said the rival party recast district boundaries to strengthen its political advantage. In the counterattack world of the Capitol, Democrats called Martinez a governor who wanted changes to benefit Republicans.
Groups representing each party and minority voters joined the fight as it went to court. Trials were held in Santa Fe, and a judge ordered the creation of new political maps.
The $5.7 million payout to lawyers came after a 19-day special legislative session called by Martinez. The governor bore much of the blame.
Formerly a district attorney in a one-county office, Martinez was accustomed to telling her subordinates what to do and then watching them jump. She seemed to believe legislators should yield to her with the same deference.
Martinez wanted lawmakers to juggle redistricting with two of her pet political proposals. One would have repealed driver’s licenses for undocumented immigrants. The other would have retained thousands of third-graders who scored below grade level on standardized reading tests.
Those are the sorts of bills that would have consumed days in each chamber.
Democratic legislators didn’t argue with Martinez. They ignored her.
Her mood fouled, Martinez wasn’t about to sign legislative redistricting plans from Democrats.
As bad as Martinez performed, the House of Representatives was worse.
Legislators failed to pass any bill on congressional redistricting. They punted that job to the judge — an open display of negligence.
Because Democratic state House members said they were too busy to deal with Martinez’s ancillary bills, they should have had plenty of time to complete redistricting.
State senators at least acted on congressional redistricting. They approved a plan on 27-14 party-line vote. Every Democrat favored the bill.
But the 70-member House never voted on that proposal or any other to redraw congressional boundaries.
On paper, Democrats controlled the House 36-33, with one independent member. The real-world politics were different.
Democratic Rep. Sandra Jeff of Crownpoint withheld her support for any plan advanced by her caucus. Independent Rep. Andy Nuñez of Hatch also balked.
That meant a 35-35 tie vote loomed in the House. A deadlock would have killed the bill as surely as inaction.
Intransigence meant a payday for lawyers as the whole mess landed in court.
Redistricting went no better in 2001.
Another Republican governor, Gary Johnson, vetoed the Democrat-controlled Legislature’s redistricting bills for Congress and the 70 seats in the state House.
State District Judge Frank Allen Jr. held a trial on each dispute. He kept the three congressional districts largely intact and accepted most of the Democrats’ plan for political boundaries in the state House.
The cost of that litigation was $2.6 million. Eleven law firms shared the cash for cases that never should have reached a courtroom.
Johnson described himself as a frugal politician. But he also liked his nickname of “Governor No” for his vetoes. His spiking of redistricting bills was an expensive move that achieved nothing.
Legislators say redistricting this year is supposed to be different. An appointed commission of seven “independent, nonpartisan” members will propose redistricting maps, then hand them off to the politicians.
Sitting lawmakers chose four of the seven commission members. They include a former Democratic leader of the state Senate; a former Democratic senator; a former state Republican Party chairman; and a Republican who once ran unsuccessfully for the state House.
All redistricting proposals travel through the eyes, ears and biases of people, regardless of whether they are “independent” committee members or partisan legislators.
Martinez, Johnson and countless legislators never cared about keeping redistricting disputes out of court.
If they didn’t get their way, or they didn’t do their job, passing the decision to a judge was easy enough. The cost of going to court didn’t matter as much as the chance to gain a political advantage.
With demographers and pinpoint mapping technology, drawing political boundaries should be easy enough.
It would be, if only politics could somehow be removed from political redistricting.
