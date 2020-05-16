Jonathon Luckett says he wakes up every morning wondering if he’ll get a call from the Santa Fe County jail, telling him one of his parents is being taken to the hospital — or is no longer living.
His mother, Christine McCarthy, 72, and father, Al Luckett, 73, are among the jail’s most senior residents, both in terms of age and their length of stay at the facility — about two years.
The couple were found in contempt for failing to comply with a court order to turn over property — including pre-Columbian art and artifacts — to satisfy a civil judgment.
Luckett says his parents should not have been jailed on a civil matter in the first place. The stakes, he adds, are even higher now because of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
The Lucketts aren’t alone: Lawyers for a variety of inmates — some accused of serious crimes — have tried, often unsuccessfully, to get their clients released as virus fears rise within jail and prison populations.
Several defendants involved in the 2018 fatal shooting of 18-year-old Cameron Martinez are among those who petitioned the court for release.
Anton Martinez — who had been charged with murder in the case but subsequently pleaded guilty to shooting at or from a motor vehicle and conspiracy — sought release on health grounds. His attorney argued in an April motion that Martinez, 20, has high blood pressure, which could make him more susceptible to the illness.
Judge Maria Sanchez-Gagne denied the request after prosecutor Blake Nichols argued Martinez already had been found too dangerous to be released into the community.
Co-defendant Savannah Martinez, 26, twice has asked to be released, citing COVID-19 and unaddressed gynecological issues. Both attempts were denied by Sanchez-Gagne.
A third defendant, 22-year-old Brittany Garcia — who drove one of the vehicles and is one of the seven co-defendants who still faces a murder charge in the case — was released in April. Her attorney also had cited concerns about the virus.
Mansoor Karimi, a Santa Fe man awaiting sentencing on two vehicular homicide convictions related to a 2016 crash in which two men died, also had sought release because of the pandemic. District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer denied the request.
District Defender Julie Ball said in an email her office was able to get several dozen inmates released from the county jail by working with prosecutors to identify cases where they could agree it was appropriate, with the goal of thinning the population inside the jail to protect those who were released and those left inside.
Ball said she created a list of defendants who might qualify for release by looking at cases where inmates were in custody on probation violations, such as missed appointments with probation officers, “and those only charged and/or convicted of victimless crimes. “I initially identified 77 inmates who I believed met the parameters for possible stipulated release,” she said.
Prosecutors agreed to the immediate release of some of the defendants, Ball said, and agreed not to oppose the release of others, as long as certain conditions were met, such as aftercare and reentry plans. “Of the 77 inmates I initially identified, 35 or 45 percent have been released,” Ball said. “Overall, there has been a 33 percent reduction in jail population since March 15.”
About 50 percent of those have been people waiting to go to trial while the other 50 percent have been people who have already been sentenced, according to the Public Defender’s Office.
“There is an analysis going on over who is getting released,” Ball said. “Some people we haven’t been able to get agreements on. This is not a ‘get out of jail free’ card. This is not an end to their cases, nor is it wiping the slate clean. It’s just getting them out of a facility to help the jail staff keep everyone safe during the pandemic.”
In the Lucketts’ case, their lawyer petitioned the court for their release in March, arguing their age and preexisting health conditions make them more vulnerable should they contract the virus. “The defendants are sitting ducks right now and will likely be severely ill or die after contracting the virus,” attorney Colin Hunter wrote in his March 24 emergency motion requesting their release. “The only humane precaution is for the Court to vacate the order of contempt and order the release of the defendants.”
District Judge Francis J. Mathew denied their request without a hearing, court records show.
In his order, the judge said the couple and their son took actions — including removing the assets from the state, presenting false evidence to the court and filing bankruptcy proceedings — to avoid complying with the court’s order in the case.
“The defendants, their attorneys and their son [Jonathon] Luckett had the same information available to them as the rest of the public about the Coronavirus and its risks,” the judge wrote in denying the couple’s release, “but they chose to remain incarcerated rather than comply with the court’s orders.”
Jonathon Luckett — who controls the collection of artifacts his parents have been ordered to relinquish — takes issue with how his parents’ underlying case was decided because they are being ordered to turn over property the court previously determined they don’t own.
Luckett says his parents aren’t like other inmates who have sought to be released because their case is civil. “This isn’t a murder trial or something,” he said. “This is an issue over whether or not these people own anything.”
Meanwhile, advocates from the American Civil Liberties Union and the Criminal Defense Lawyers Association say the pandemic is drawing attention to the country’s over-reliance on incarceration in general and the public health risks it poses.
“This pandemic is clearly highlighting that problem so starkly, and may be opening some people’s eyes to understanding the underlying issues of mass incarceration,” ACLU-New Mexico attorney Lalita Moskowitz said. “Even in the best conditions, prisons and jails are not equipped to take care of people’s medical needs.”
“Jails are notoriously unhealthy, overcrowded and ineffective,” former Criminal Defense Lawyers Association and civil rights attorney Matt Coyte said. “So we need to pick and choose carefully who we put in these facilities, and maybe after this disease we will understand that more clearly.”
