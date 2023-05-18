Attorneys for the woman who was in charge of weapons and ammunition on the Rust movie set filed a motion Thursday asking the court to dismiss the charges against her, arguing the case had been tainted by "constitutional and ethical violations" on the part of prosecutors.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who faces a fourth-degree felony count of involuntary manslaughter, is the only person still facing charges in the high-profile case, in which a revolver held by film star Alec Baldwin discharged a bullet, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza in 2021. Prosecutors dismissed an involuntary manslaughter charge against Baldwin last month. 

Gutierrez-Reed's attorney — Jason Bowles and Todd Bullion —  cite numerous instances of what they call prosecutorial misconduct on the part of District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and former special prosecutor Andrea Reeb as reasons the case against her should be dismissed. 

Recommended for you