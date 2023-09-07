Whether to grant a rate increase to New Mexico’s largest electric utility — a decision with potentially hundreds of millions of dollars at stake for customers and shareholders — will rest with two members of the state Public Regulation Commission.
Before Commissioners James Ellison and Gabriel Aguilera decide on the request by Public Service Company of New Mexico, dozens of lawyers and expert witnesses will suss out the details of the complicated rate case in a hearing that began Tuesday and is scheduled to run until Sept. 26.
PNM, an investor-owned electric utility, requested a rate increase in November that would allow it to collect about $64 million more per year from customers; it is the company’s first rate case since one that began in 2016.
The proposed increase would cost the average residential household under $1 per month, the company has said in news releases, and would take effect in January 2024.
PNM customers recently showed their disapproval of a potential electricity rate increase, with many noting they already struggle to pay their bills.
During a public comment hearing Aug. 31 in Albuquerque, some of PNM’s more than half a million customers urged the commission to deny a rate increase; some even argued the company should instead be ordered to decrease its rates.
Rayellen Smith, president of the activist group Indivisible Albuquerque, argued PNM’s rate of return should be set to around 9%, down from its request of 10.25%. The current rate, approved by commissioners in 2017, is 9.575%
“The rate-setting process is very complicated for average people,” Smith told commissioners. “Imprudent investments, rate credits and return on equity for shareholders are not kitchen-table topics; paying my electric bill is a kitchen-table topic.”
The rate case comes less than a month after PNM and several parties representing ratepayers filed a settlement agreement in the state Supreme Court for the utility to provide rate credits to customers tied to last year’s shutdown of the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station. Under the deal, most residential customers will see their bills reduced by about 11%, or an average of $9.28 a month for 12 months. PNM initially planned to include the credits in the current rate case.
The hearing this week centered in part on the electric company’s investments in the Four Corners Power Plant in northwestern New Mexico, as well as PNM’s proposal to recover costs from shares it owned in the Palo Verde nuclear plant in Arizona. A hearing examiner several years ago found PNM’s continued investments in Four Corners were imprudent, but commissioners concluded at the time the issue should be “reserved and litigated in a future hearing.”
PNM plans to transfer its ownership shares of the coal-fired Four Corners plant as part of its effort to shift to renewable energy sources, but state regulators in 2021 denied its plan for abandoning the plant, and the New Mexico Supreme Court in June rejected its appeal of the denial.
Also at issue is the rate of return the company will be allowed to collect from ratepayers, which determines shareholder profits.
Commission staff hearing examiners Anthony Medeiros and Christopher Ryan are acting as judges in the hearings, and they are expected to issue recommendations to commissioners on PNM’s request.
Attorneys representing intervening parties — including the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority, the Sierra Club, Western Resource Advocates, New Energy Economy and the state Attorney General’s Office — began hourslong cross-examinations this week of PNM executives and consultants, questioning them on details of the company’s finances and past investments.
PNM consultant Frank Graves of the Brattle Group has testified the company’s investments in the Four Corners plant should not be found imprudent, arguing PNM performed due diligence according to industry standards at the time. The pushback, from environmental groups and others, he said, was “an opportunistic effort to extract an arbitrary penalty.”
Ellison questioned Graves about PNM’s 2012 analysis of Four Corners, pointing out “strategic runs” at the time did not factor in capital expenditures or decommissioning costs for the plant.
Graves argued customers weren’t harmed by the investments, regardless of the decision-making process that led to them.
New Energy Economy Executive Director Mariel Nanasi cross-examined Graves for more than an hour, alleging a lack of due diligence in the Four Corners investments was evidence the company should be penalized in the current rate case.
“This isn’t about what we like or what we prefer; this is about a finding of imprudence,” Nanasi said. “There is a question of accountability.”
“If there is a finding of imprudence,” Graves responded, “it would be reasonable to expect some sort of penalty.”
The groups arguing the investments were imprudent don’t agree on a remedy for ratepayers.
Nanasi argues PNM should be on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars it sunk into the Four Corners plant.
As PNM moves forward with another proposal to close the plant — which executive Henry Monroy said was underway — it likely will seek securitization of its losses in the plant through the state’s Energy Transition Act of 2019.
PNM paid the Brattle Group more than $400,000 for Graves’ testimony in a 2021 commission hearing on the Four Corners investment, according to a company executive; although, PNM has not requested to recover that cost from ratepayers.
The company’s contract with Graves in the current case allows for a total of $400,000 in compensation, $250,000 of which PNM has asked to recover from customers in future rates.
State Sens. Liz Stefanics, Bill Tallman and Antoinette Sedillo Lopez co-wrote a letter to The New Mexican in December 2021, calling for an imprudence review of Four Corners investments and for ratepayers to be “held harmless” of more than $300 million PNM invested in the coal plant.
When asked Thursday if the letter still represents his position on Four Corners, Tallman said, “My position hasn’t changed, and if anything it’s hardened.”
“They don’t deserve to get all the money they’re asking for,” Tallman said.