Whether to grant a rate increase to New Mexico’s largest electric utility — a decision with potentially hundreds of millions of dollars at stake for customers and shareholders — will rest with two members of the state Public Regulation Commission.

Before Commissioners James Ellison and Gabriel Aguilera decide on the request by Public Service Company of New Mexico, dozens of lawyers and expert witnesses will suss out the details of the complicated rate case in a hearing that began Tuesday and is scheduled to run until Sept. 26.

PNM, an investor-owned electric utility, requested a rate increase in November that would allow it to collect about $64 million more per year from customers; it is the company’s first rate case since one that began in 2016.

Recommended for you