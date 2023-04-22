A Bernalillo County attorney has filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a law setting criminal penalties for the disclosure of information related to state Children, Youth and Families Department abuse and neglect cases, contending it limits free speech and shields the department’s misconduct from public view.

Plaintiff Harold Atencio specializes in adoption law and represents the relative of an infant who is subject to an abuse and neglect proceeding, according to his complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court.

“He’s come into possession of information which he believes establishes that CYFD is acting in violation of statues and regulations,” the complaint stated. “He wishes to publicly comment on CYFD’s investigative techniques and actions by giving an interview with an investigative reporter. However, due to the the threat of prosecution, he is unable to do so. Accordingly plaintiff’s right to free speech is abridged, retrained and chilled in violation of the First Amendment.”

Recommended for you