A Bernalillo County attorney has filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a law setting criminal penalties for the disclosure of information related to state Children, Youth and Families Department abuse and neglect cases, contending it limits free speech and shields the department’s misconduct from public view.
Plaintiff Harold Atencio specializes in adoption law and represents the relative of an infant who is subject to an abuse and neglect proceeding, according to his complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court.
“He’s come into possession of information which he believes establishes that CYFD is acting in violation of statues and regulations,” the complaint stated. “He wishes to publicly comment on CYFD’s investigative techniques and actions by giving an interview with an investigative reporter. However, due to the the threat of prosecution, he is unable to do so. Accordingly plaintiff’s right to free speech is abridged, retrained and chilled in violation of the First Amendment.”
Atencio’s lawsuit names Attorney General Raúl Torrez and 2nd Judicial District Attorney Sam Bregman as defendants and asks the federal court to declare the law unconstitutional.
The law challenged by the civil complaint makes it a petty misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in prison and a $500 fine to release “any information or records closed to the public pursuant to the Abuse and Neglect Act.”
Atencio’s attorney, Benjamin Gubernick, said while it’s reasonable to provide for some confidentiality of such records, such laws are supposed to be narrowly tailored and employ “the least restrictive mechanism for accomplishing the purpose.”
New Mexico’s law is too blunt an instrument, he added.
“Of course the state has interest in keeping information about child abuse cases confidential,” Gubernick said. “The problem is, the law permits the use of a scalpel to do that, and instead Colorado and New Mexico use a broad sword.”
Atencio’s lawsuit cites an August ruling from the federal 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, which struck down Colorado’s version of the law.
The lawsuit claims that not only does New Mexico’s law shield the department’s record keeping, reports and information-gathering techniques from the public, it also shields the agency’s employees and contractors from public criticism and allegations regarding misconduct and ethics violations.
“The Criminal Provision allows CYFD ... to operate under cover of secrecy and with impunity,” according to the complaint.
Outgoing CYFD Secretary Barbara Vigil — who recently announced she’ll step down at the end of the month — said the statute is “overly restrictive” and acknowledged its inconsistency with the 10th Circuit ruling, according to the lawsuit, which cited a March newspaper report in which the former state Supreme Court justice spoke in support of a bill that would have made the department’s records more transparent.
A spokeswoman for the state Attorney General’s Office wrote in a text message officials had not yet been served with the lawsuit. “Once we are, we will review the complaint and evaluate our position,” said spokeswoman Lauren Rodriguez.
Bregman could not be reached for comment.
Spokespeople for the department did not respond to an email seeking comment.