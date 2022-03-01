Senate lawmakers are looking into a lobbyist's accusations of sexual harassment against state Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto.
But the investigatory process is so shielded by the Legislature's anti-harassment guidelines that the public can't even be informed a probe is ongoing — and that must be changed, open government advocates say.
"The current process right now will not even inform the public that anything is happening one way or the other," Heather Ferguson, executive director of Common Cause New Mexico.
She said the process is "completely behind closed doors and out of public view. That does not instill trust in the public in the process itself."
Nor will it encourage others who may have similar complaints against lawmakers to come forward, she added.
Lobbyist Marianna Anaya called for Ivey-Soto's resignation in a letter last week, alleging he inappropriately touched her in 2015 and then, after she confronted him about it and rebuffed his advances, stalled a voting rights bill she supported.
She also filed a formal complaint with the Legislative Council Service that same day, her lawyer, Levi Monagle said.
Monagle said Tuesday he and Anaya received confirmation "the Legislature will be moving forward with a formal investigation."
Ivey-Soto, D-Albuquerque, is in his third term. He has denied the allegations.
Monagle said the Legislature's anti-harassment confidentiality policies prohibit participants from sharing information such as the complaint, the investigation report and other documents.
That policy states any "report or complaint of harassment and documents related to any investigation shall be maintained confidentially to the extent possible pursuant to applicable law, rule or policy, including the Inspection of Public Records Act."
As such, legislative leaders cannot confirm such an investigation is occurring, Chris Nordstrum, a spokesman for Senate Democratic leaders, wrote in an email.
"What I can say is allegations of misconduct are taken very seriously and are dealt with under the governing policies, procedures and statutes," Nordstrum wrote. "There’s nothing more I can confirm or comment on at this time. Any complaint and/or investigation is handled confidentially."
Andrea J. Serrano, executive director of the advocacy group OLÉ, also criticized confidentiality provisions, noting the work of the Legislature is "the public's work."
"It's important it is not a process to protect a lawmaker but a process meant to put an end to harassment and abusive behavior," she said.
Ferguson and Serrano said they hope the investigation goes beyond the allegations at hand and looks at the issue of inappropriate conduct on the part of lawmakers against lobbyists and others.
Reached by phone Tuesday, Ivey-Soto said he had not been made aware of any formal legislative investigation.
"I don’t know anything," he said. "What I do know is that up to finding probable cause, it is a confidential process. I’m assuming they will do an investigation. That’s not going to surprise me at all given what’s alleged."
He said it's important for the public to know "there is a process and complaints will be taken seriously. I understand it can be daunting to folks who feel like someone with a title has acted inappropriately. While I certainly wish it did not involve my name, there is a good benefit to the public [for such investigations.]"
According to the Legislature's anti-harassment policy, Senate leaders can refer the charges to an interim ethics subcommittee which will hire special counsel to review the case and submit a report of findings and recommendations.
If the subcommittee finds probable cause, it can hold a formal hearing and make a recommendation to the Legislature. Any lawmaker found to have violated the anti-harassment policy can be reprimanded, censured or expelled from the Legislature.
This is not the first time a lawmaker has been publicly accused of sexual misconduct. In 2018 leaders from the state House of Representatives launched an investigation Tuesday into allegations former state Rep. Carl Trujillo sexually harassed a lobbyist some years before.
Trujillo denied the claims, claiming they were election-year lies designed to hurt his chances of re-election. But following the primary election in June 2018, in which challenger Andrea Romero unseated Trujillo, investigators said there was "credible evidence" to support the lobbyist's charges.
That November, the investigative subcommittee dismissed the charges after the lobbyist declined to serve as a witness in the case.
I don't know ---- but as the complainant filed two prior unverified complaints and yet is openly and notoriously not available to men for sexual interaction, this seems the worst of misuses of the desperately needed compliant process for victimized women.
What is really happening here?
