Efrain Martinez complained of chest pain for months before his death from a heart infection in 2019, a federal lawsuit says.
Private health care providers at the Penitentiary of New Mexico south of Santa Fe repeatedly sent 39-year-old Martinez back to his cell with Tums, according to the lawsuit, filed this month in U.S. District Court on his behalf.
Over several weeks, the condition of the previously fit and muscular man deteriorated rapidly. He lost weight, stopped exercising in the yard, stopped eating and vomited, the complaint says.
In the last week of November 2018, the man in the cell next to him submitted two “sick call” requests, saying Martinez was weak and ill and needed medical attention “ASAP!”
Martinez’s complaint is one of more than a dozen Albuquerque attorney Parrish Collins has filed alleging New Mexico’s prison medical care providers have allowed common bacterial infections to go unchecked until they’ve caused severe damage to inmates’ hearts, brains and spines, resulting in intense suffering, costly hospitalizations and sometimes death.
The lawsuits argue there is incentive for providers to hold off on treatment until an infection requires at least a day in the hospital: Their contracts have included a clause stating hospital stays of 24 hours or more are billed to Medicaid or Medicare rather than the health care vendor.
That means taxpayers cover the costs in the long run, Collins said in a recent interview.
“These are easily preventable, easily managed infections that are being allowed to get out of control and resulting in weeks, possibly months, of hospitalization and even death,” he said.
“They are killing inmates, and the ones they don’t kill — they are permanently injured,” he added, “and the state is going to end up paying for all of it. It’s inexcusable.”
Many of the medical malpractice lawsuits name the state prison system’s former medical provider, Centurion Health, as a defendant; others are filed against current provider Wexford Health Sources or the state government. Some name all three.
Collins noted the prison health vendors have had some of the largest contracts in state government. Wexford Health’s four-year-contract, signed in 2019, is worth $246 million.
Neither of the two companies responded to requests for comment on the lawsuits’ allegations.
New Mexico Corrections Department spokesman Eric Harrison declined to comment.
“As the litigation you refer to is active, we will not be commenting directly,” he wrote in an email.
“I will say definitively that the health and wellbeing of every individual entrusted to our care is of the upmost priority to the Department,” he added. “We remain committed to each individual having continued access to our administrative grievance procedure which allows both the inmate and [Corrections Department] to have the opportunity to resolve any complaints at the lowest level possible.”
Collins has filed lawsuits on behalf of at least 10 people with serious spine infections, two with infected hearts and one whose brain was invaded by bacteria.
Two of his clients had toes fully or partially amputated, and one recently lost his leg below the knee, according to the complaints. Four of his clients, including Martinez, died of infection-related complications.
One inmate — a 39-year-old man with diabetes — racked up bills exceeding $211,000 after being hospitalized for 27 days for treatment of a flesh-eating bacteria, according to his lawsuit, which alleges “Centurion delayed referral to the ER so as to avoid financial responsibility for his medical care.”
In Martinez’s case, says the lawsuit filed on his behalf, it wasn’t until he fainted and was unable to stand again on his own — 77 days after he began asking for help — that he was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center for treatment and then to Lovelace Medical Center in Albuquerque.
By then it was too late. His heart and brain were riddled with infection.
He died Jan. 11, 2019, the suit says, adding prison officials gave the the hospital permission to remove him from life support without the knowledge or permission of his family.
Collins said prisons are ripe for infections. “Because of the nature of confinement, infections spread and these guys have all these other issues — such as diabetes, a history of IV drug use or hepatitis C — that make them susceptible to infection.”
Prison officials know of these risk factors, he argues in his lawsuits, but don’t have the equipment to treat or diagnose serious infections. The complaints also cite a lack of oversight and a faulty grievance system.
“American Correctional Association (ACA) audits show that not a single one of the 704 medical grievance appeals were found in favor of a male inmate from 2009 through 2019,” according to a lawsuit Collins filed in May. “Yet, the ACA provided perfect or near perfect scores on each and every one of the audits.”
Collins told The New Mexican in 2019 the number of preventable infections in state prisons had reached epidemic levels. He said recently the issue has gotten worse.
“It’s a widespread problem, and we know that because we keep getting calls from people with osteomyelitis and sepsis,” he said.
“There are not enough lawyers doing these cases,” he added. “We are taking as many as we can, but we are limited.”
Collins said he tried in vain to secure a meeting with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to discuss the issue, “just to say, ‘Are you aware of what is going on in your agency? What’s going on in the prison is just beyond horrendous.’ ”
When that didn’t work, he said, he began copying her office on every torte claim notice he sends, “hoping she would see them … but nobody has ever responded.”
Lujan Grisham’s spokeswoman, Nora Meyers Sackett, wrote in an email, “The administration does not comment on pending litigation.”
“The governor fully expects the health and wellbeing of all individuals within the state’s judicial system to be prioritized and protected,” she added.
Collins’ lawsuits have drawn the attention of the Hispano Roundtable of New Mexico, a nonprofit that advocates for Hispanic Americans. The group wrote Lujan Grisham a letter Jan. 14, raising alarms about Collins’ claims and arguing they should concern her in part because “of the enormous unnecessary and avoidable costs to taxpayers.”
“The problems affect not just the welfare of inmates but the welfare of correctional personnel and the safety of the correctional facilities,” Roundtable Chairman Ralph Arellanes wrote in the letter, which asks the governor to direct the corrections secretary to change the practices and to conduct an investigation into the matter.
A representative of the group said they had not yet heard back from the governor.
Great article! There are similar conditions at the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Center. So, what are the root causes of such mismanagement in the corrections facilities in New Mexico?
1) The Prison Litigation Reform Act and its New Mexico correlating statute 33-2-11 are the biggest part of the problem. Those "tough on crime" laws were meant to severely constrain inmate's civil rights specifically to lower the number of civil rights complaints filed by inmates.
2) There is not strong, capable, leadership/management talent at those facilities.
3) Inmates are considered "dispensable" people. The "lock them up and throw away the key" mentality is not a good strategy. New Mexico lags far behind the other states in just about everything. More emphasis must be placed on meaningful and effective corrections and rehabilitation and training for those inmates to improve their lives and to help those inmates contribute meaningfully and effectively to society-upon release/completion of their sentences.
4) Audits and investigations are not done on a regular basis on those facilities.
5) Greedy contractor companies make the problems worse by cost shifting medical costs which should be paid out of the multi-million dollar contracts and not shifted to Medicare to increase profits. The contracts state that Medicare will pay for hospital stays longer than 24 hours--so the contract companies are allegedly using that loophole to deny/delay medical treatment to inmates until they are sure the inmate(s) will have to stay longer than 24 hours in a medical facility thus cost shifting to Medicaid. There must be Federal and State investigations.
6) Interfering with inmate's ability to get forms to file complaints, interfering with the written complaints and retaliation by corrections staff and other inmates for filing complaints.
Governor Grisham, New Mexico Congressional Delegation,members of the State Legislature, and State Auditor Brian Colon, New Mexico needs your help and leadership in correcting the problems and deficiencies mentioned in the article. We must use our State and Federal dollars wisely. The New Mexico Corrections Department and its contractors are not using taxpayers wisely and may be breaking the law.
To delay care for our New Mexican brothers and sisters, who are considered "dispensable" degrades the life of every citizen of the State of New Mexico. To do so in order to save money for big corporations who profit continually from our State's lack of oversight, is not only cruel and unusual punishment for the incarcerated, it further degrades all of us, the tax payers of New Mexico, consistently among the poorest states in the Union, who end up footing the bill.
Can we afford to let big out of state corporations continue to use us like that? Governor Grisham, and other leaders of our State, is silence your only response?
Byron McMillan
Albuquerque
