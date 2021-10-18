Correction appended
Two men have filed lawsuits accusing the District Attorney’s Office of violating the state’s open records law by refusing to release documents related to the prosecutions of individuals accused of destroying the Plaza obelisk a year ago.
The obelisk was felled by activists who pulled it down with ropes and chains on Indigenous People’s Day in 2020. Dozens of people participated in the protest, but only a handful have been charged. The incident has been a point of contention in the Santa Fe mayor’s race.
All but one of the suspects entered into a pre-prosecution diversion and restorative justice agreement with the District Attorney’s Office in which probation and community service likely will be the outcome.
Virgil Vigil president of the local Hispanic fraternal organization Union Protectíva de Santa Fé and Aaron Borrego claim in similar but separate lawsuits filed Oct. 6 in state District Court they requested documents related to the diversion deal — including confidentially agreements signed by the participants and documents related to a contract with a mediation firm. But they said the DA’s Office refused to release the records or heavily redacted them, citing what they claim are invalid exceptions to the Inspection of Public Records Act.
District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies disputed the claim. In a Monday interview she said Vigil and Borrego have flooded her office with requests — filing about 26 in the past several months — for things she’s doesn’t have or isn’t obligated to provide.
“Basically, they were asking for stuff we just don’t have or is work product,” she said.
“At this point I consider it harassment,” she said, “because they just want to affect the mayoral campaign.”
Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly reported Aaron Borrego was a member of the Hispanic fraternal organization Union ProtectÍva de Santa Fé. Borrego is not a member of the group.
