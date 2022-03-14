A conservation group is suing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for not establishing a plan to prevent New Mexico’s ozone pollution from drifting to neighboring states.
WildEarth Guardians has filed a federal lawsuit, arguing the EPA missed its deadline for putting a “good neighbor” plan in place for New Mexico aimed at curbing ground-level ozone that can drift into states such as Texas, Arizona and Colorado.
Under the Clean Air Act, the EPA was supposed to review New Mexico’s plan and fix any flaws by Jan. 6 or come up with a federal plan in its place — and the agency has done neither, the lawsuit says.
The EPA should have done something by now because New Mexico was almost three years late when it submitted an ozone plan in August, said Daniel Timmons, WildEarth Guardians’ attorney.
“This litigation is just asking EPA to implement a plan to control ozone emissions because New Mexico missed its deadline that was in October 2018,” Timmons said.
Ground-level ozone can impair breathing and in high enough doses can damage the heart and lungs.
EPA representatives couldn’t be reached for comment on the case. In the past, the agency has stated its policy is not to comment on active lawsuits.
In an email, a state Environment Department spokesman wrote that the agency’s analysis and the EPA’s modeling show the plan New Mexico has had in place is sufficient for it to comply with good neighbor rules — which means the state doesn’t create significant downwind ozone drift.
“Instead of focusing on meaningful engagement to address rising ozone concentrations, WildEarth Guardians again chose ... to pursue yet another frivolous lawsuit, wasting resource-constrained agencies’ staff and time,” spokesman Matt Maez wrote.
In October 2015, the EPA reduced eight-hour ozone limits to 70 parts per billion from the previous 75 parts per billion, then gave states three years to craft plans on how to curb emissions, with an underlying goal of preventing the pollutants from blowing into nearby states, the lawsuit said.
In November 2019, the EPA ruled New Mexico had failed to submit a plan. The finding initiated a two-year deadline for the agency to establish a good neighbor plan for New Mexico, ending Jan. 6, 2022, the lawsuit said.
Timmons said the lawsuit doesn’t specifically target the content in the plan New Mexico submitted, although that plan probably has flaws the EPA would have to address.
The lawsuit doesn’t single out particular ozone pollution sources, such as oil and gas operations in the San Juan and Permian basins. Those emit large amounts of ozone, but so do power plants and transportation that runs on fossil fuels, Timmons said.
If the EPA were to approve New Mexico’s plan, that’s when the state’s regulation of oilfield pollutants would come into play, he said.
An environmental watchdog group said much of New Mexico’s ozone drift should be greatly reduced when it adopts the more stringent “ozone precursor rule” for curbing nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds that form the pollutant.
That rule is “specifically designed to limit ozone pollution from the oil and gas industry,” said Jon Goldstein, state policy director for the Environmental Defense Fund.
The state Environmental Improvement Board began adopting provisions in the proposed rule last week and is set to finalize it in April.
Goldstein said getting the EPA to act promptly when states fail to enact required plans will set a good precedent for future regulations.
For instance, the EPA is issuing a new methane rule that calls for states to draft plans for meeting the standards, and if they’re remiss, the agency will impose its own plan, he said.
Timmons said it’s still questionable how effective the ozone precursor rule will be in eliminating that pollution, with the current funding level for enforcement.
Timmons and Goldstein agreed ozone must be stopped at the ground level because after it is released into the air, there’s no way to keep it from drifting to a neighboring state.
“It’s fundamentally about preventing the emissions in the first place,” Timmons said.
