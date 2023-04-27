Law enforcement officers from three agencies trained their guns on a shaken Pojoaque Valley High School student, who was forced to kneel in the road with his hands on his head after he was mistakenly targeted in an Española police alert, the teen alleges in a new lawsuit.
Adam Pacheco, 17 — described in the complaint as a starting quarterback and honor roll student — accuses an Española officer of negligence by misidentifying his pickup in a BOLO, or an alert to area law enforcement to "be on the lookout," as one connected to an armed robbery at a smoke shop a day earlier.
The error led to the August incident, which violated the teen's civil rights and caused anxiety, he says in the complaint filed Monday in state District Court against the city of Española.
Pacheco was driving home from school Aug. 15 when he was pulled over by New Mexico State Police Officer Emmanuel Rodriguez, based on the faulty BOLO, the lawsuit says. Pacheco immediately pulled over, and Rodriguez conducted a "felony stop," the suit says, adding Rodriguez stood at the rear driver's side of Pacheco's truck with his gun pointed at Pacheco and ordered him to get the vehicle with his hands above his head. Rodriguez then ordered Pacheco to lift up his shirt, turn in a circle and walk backward toward the officer.
With his back facing the officer, the suit says, Pacheco was ordered to get on his knees and "stay still while kneeling on the road." Rodriguez then approached him from behind and handcuffed him, pulled him to his feet and searched him while another state police officer pointed his weapon at the teen.
"Other officers from different departments arrived at the scene and there [were] a total of five armed police officers surrounding Adam Pacheco," the lawsuit says.
It cites alleged violations of Pacheco's right to be free from illegal search and seizure and false imprisonment, and seeks an unspecified amount of damages from the city.
Neither Española City Manager Jordan Yutzy nor his executive assistant, Laura Rendon, responded to voice messages seeking comment.
Española police Chief Mizel Garcia also did not respond to a phone message seeking comment.
State police Lt. Mark Soriano, a spokesman for the agency, said he'd look into the matter but didn't provide a comment Thursday.
The lawsuit says the teen was kept in handcuffs that afternoon while responding officers discussed the situation.
He eventually was released to a relative after the officers determined his truck had been wrongly identified as the one involved in an armed robbery at the 420 Emporia Smoke Shop the day before.
Española Officer James Mayers had done a quick investigation and determined the vehicle used in the robbery was a white Toyota Tacoma pickup with four doors, stickers on the back window and a New Mexico "chile" license plate.
Mayers had then viewed surveillance video of a nearby intersection and spotted Pacheco's vehicle — a white four-door with only one sticker in the back and a turquoise license plate — passing through, according to the suit.
Despite the obvious differences in the two vehicles, the lawsuit says, Mayers believed Pacheco's vehicle was the one involved in the robbery and used license plate information taken from the surveillance video to create a BOLO. The alert, providing details about Pacheco's truck, was disseminated to other law enforcement agencies.
Mayers had "a duty to use care ordinarily exercised by a reasonably prudent and qualified officer in light of what was being done," the lawsuit says. It accuses Mayers of breaching that duty.