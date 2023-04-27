Law enforcement officers from three agencies trained their guns on a shaken Pojoaque Valley High School student, who was forced to kneel in the road with his hands on his head after he was mistakenly targeted in an Española police alert, the teen alleges in a new lawsuit.

Adam Pacheco, 17 — described in the complaint as a starting quarterback and honor roll student — accuses an Española officer of negligence by misidentifying his pickup in a BOLO, or an alert to area law enforcement to "be on the lookout," as one connected to an armed robbery at a smoke shop a day earlier.

The error led to the August incident, which violated the teen's civil rights and caused anxiety, he says in the complaint filed Monday in state District Court against the city of Española.

