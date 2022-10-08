The family of a man who died in 2020 at the Rio Arriba County jail in Tierra Amarilla is suing the county and its inmate health care provider, saying he would be alive if it weren’t for their negligence.

Attorneys for Juan Archuleta’s family filed a civil complaint in state District Court recently accusing the defendants — including Vital Core Health Strategies and former jail director Larry H. DeYapp — of wrongful death, medical malpractice, intentional infliction of emotional distress and breach of contract.

Archuleta, 44, was under the influence of substances when he was admitted to the jail on Oct. 2, 2020, according to the lawsuit.

