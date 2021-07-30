The mother of a man killed by a New Mexico State Police officer in 2018 is suing the Department of Public Safety and Officer Kevin Smith, alleging he used excessive force when he shot her son six times and then failed to render aid, allowing the young man to die on the side of the road.
Angelic Salgado says in her lawsuit, filed July 14 in the state’s First Judicial Court, Smith’s crisis intervention and deescalation training, required by law, was not up to date when he fatally shot her 24-year-old son, Jonathan Molina, who had a hearing impairment.
Smith was allowed to continue working as an officer even though state police knew he lacked the training and had a history of excessive use of force and unlawful seizures, the complaint says.
Salgado is seeking an unspecified amount in actual and punitive damages.
Smith shot Molina on July 15, 2018, after conducting a traffic stop in Albuquerque. Molina was a passenger in the car.
According to the lawsuit and reports from the time, the driver was speeding and had a license plate from a different vehicle on his blue two-seater Honda del Sol, leading the officer to suspect it could be stolen.
After speaking to the driver outside the vehicle, numerous sources say, Smith went to the passenger side and started talking to Molina.
Smith said “his purpose was to continue his investigation into whether the vehicle was stolen and whether anyone was concealing their identity,” special prosecutor Ralph E. Trujillo wrote in his review of the case, which ultimately deemed the shooting justified.
Smith questioned Molina for more than two minutes, Salgado’s lawsuit says, “though, due to his hearing impairment, Mr. Molina could not hear much of what Defendant Smith said.”
The prosecutor’s report says Molina “just looked straight ahead and began rocking back and forth, repeating, ‘I’m not going back to prison. I’m not going back to prison.’ ”
The documents differ when it comes to what happened after Smith asked Molina to get out of the car.
The lawsuit says Molina stepped out of the car, and then Smith rushed over and shoved him back in, while cursing at him and threatening to tase him. Smith punched Molina in the head and chest, the suit alleges.
According to Trujillo’s report, Molina attempted to run past the officer before Smith pushed him back in the car, and the two began struggling inside. As the pair grappled inside the two-seater, Smith heard a “boom” and “felt pain explode in his left leg” according to the report. He initially thought Molina had struck him with his own Taser but then saw the muzzle of a gun in Molina’s hand, the report said.
He received a gunshot wound to the leg.
Salgado’s attorney, Jamison Barkley, argued, however, it was impossible to tell from dashboard camera video of the incident — which occurred alongside a noisy freeway interchange of Interstate 25 and Avenida Cesar Chavez in Albuquerque — what happened inside the vehicle.
“From our perspective, we don’t know who shot that gun,” Barkley said. “Kevin Smith says Molina shot him, but I think that will be something that will be a fact at issue in this case.”
Trujillo’s report says Smith then drew his gun and and fired once at Molina.
Smith intended to continue firing at Mr. Molina “to end the threat,” the report says, but his gun “malfunctioned and would not fire,” so he had to reload.
The lawsuit says after Smith reloaded, he went back to the vehicle and wildly fired seven additional shots while yelling profanities and ordering Molina to put his hands up.
“Mr. Molina was unresponsive,” the complaint says.
“Four minutes after he stopped shooting [Smith] grabbed Mr. Molina by the arm and pulled his body out of the the Honda onto the ground,” the lawsuit says. “... [Smith] failed to render aid to Mr. Molina who had been hit with six rounds.”
Trujillo’s report says Smith handcuffed the driver of the vehicle and applied a tourniquet to his own leg before attending to Molina.
Smith was present in 2015 when officers from the city of Santa Fe, Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office and state police shot and killed Marvin Maestas, 30, of Mora, according to reports.
Maestas led officers on a high-speed chase that originated in Sandoval County and ended in a dark field near Old Dinosaur Trail in Santa Fe, where Maestas got out of his vehicle and shot at officers chasing him on foot.
Smith was one of five officers who fired upon Maestas, a news report says, but his gun “jammed.” Other officers fired 23 bullets, four of which struck Maestas in the back.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Padgett, then district attorney, cleared the officers of wrongdoing.
State law requires officers to undergo a minimum of 40 hours of crisis management and deescalation training on interacting with people with mental impairments and at least two hours of continuing education every 24 months.
According to Salgado’s lawsuit, Smith was not current on his training when he shot her son in 2018.
Barkley said Tuesday she learned that information from viewing his personnel file, which she obtained as part of another lawsuit in which Jessica Guttman accused him of violating her civil rights by grabbing and handcuffing her after she refused to provide her identification.
Guttman, who has a traumatic brain injury, said the incident sent her into a bout of seizures.
The encounter occurred as Guttman and some friends were parked on the side of N.M. 14 near the Penitentiary of New Mexico, looking at some horses in a nearby field, according to court documents.
State police spent 2½ years and more than $71,000 battling Guttman’s lawsuit, records show. The agency agreed to pay her a $300,000 settlement after a state district judge ruled in July 2020 Smith did not have reasonable suspicion to detain Guttman.
Barkley said her research at the time showed Smith had been the subject of four internal affairs investigations, but the state agency only produced records of one.
State police did not respond to questions about Smith’s employment history and training.
Jamison said Salgado’s case is a clear example of what can go wrong when state police don’t enforce minimum training requirements for officers.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
More confirmation: There's good cops,there's bad cops and they all have guns.
Perhaps, Smith is merely another power-tripping, trigger-happy, closet-Bigot - hiding behind a gun and a badge.
When did shooting -fleeing- people in the back become the "hero" standard?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.