The U.S. government has filed a lawsuit against a former Los Alamos National Laboratory scientist, claiming he was reimbursed about $38,500 for fraudulent travel expenses.

The government accuses William Monford Wood of claiming false expenses and hours worked — including for out-of-state trips he never took — in 2016 and 2017, as well as using bogus receipts and documents to back up the fraud. The lawsuit seeks damages “in an amount to be determined at trial.”

Wood submitted at least 23 false expense claims on work trips that never happened, according to the lawsuit filed this week in federal district court in New Mexico.

