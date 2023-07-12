The U.S. government has filed a lawsuit against a former Los Alamos National Laboratory scientist, claiming he was reimbursed about $38,500 for fraudulent travel expenses.
The government accuses William Monford Wood of claiming false expenses and hours worked — including for out-of-state trips he never took — in 2016 and 2017, as well as using bogus receipts and documents to back up the fraud. The lawsuit seeks damages “in an amount to be determined at trial.”
Wood submitted at least 23 false expense claims on work trips that never happened, according to the lawsuit filed this week in federal district court in New Mexico.
Wood’s attorney, Todd Wertheim, said a preliminary settlement has been reached with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, which filed the lawsuit to prevent the statute of limitations from kicking in before the agreement was finalized.
Wertheim said he couldn’t disclose the terms of the pending settlement, but added both he and his client think they’re fair.
Wood, who left his job at the lab in 2019, engaged in the fraudulent activity under the lab’s former primary contractor, Los Alamos National Security LLC or LANS, the complaint says.
Wood submitted the false travel vouchers to LANS, which passed the documents on to the federal government for reimbursement, the suit says, noting that by using LANS, he involved the larger federal entities that oversaw the contractor, such as the U.S. Energy Department and the National Nuclear Security Administration.
In one example, Wood claimed he traveled to Livermore, Calif., and stayed there for five days, the suit says. He sought reimbursement for meals, airline tickets, baggage fees, a rental car, mileage and lodging.
Wood submitted fake receipts for lodging, the flight and the rental car, and records later showed he did not take this trip, the suit says. He was reimbursed about $2,300.
He also claimed he worked 36 hours and received $4,182 in salary and benefits, according to the complaint.
After listing more examples of bogus expenses and fake work trips, the lawsuit contends Wood acted in bad faith and violated the system of reimbursements as well as the False Claims Act.
“Defendant has been unjustly enriched because the United States government ... reimbursed defendant for travel expenses that he did not incur and paid him for hours that he did not work,” the complaint says.