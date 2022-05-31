The nonprofit Center for Biological Diversity has filed a lawsuit accusing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service of failing to determine whether a lizard found only in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico warrants protection under the federal Endangered Species Act.
“Ants and small beetles may tremble at the sight of this lizard, but it’s been in the fight of its life against the behemoth oil and gas industry,” Michael Robinson, the center’s senior conservation advocate, wrote in a post on the nonprofit’s website. “Federal protection is all that stands between the dunes sagebrush lizard and extinction.”
The 3-inch-long lizard has the second smallest habitat range of any lizard in North America, according to the complaint the organization filed last month in U.S. District Court.
It lives only in the shinnery oak sand dunes in New Mexico’s Mescalero Sandhills — near Hobbs — and the Monahans Sandhills of West Texas, which the center says are increasingly threatened by oil and gas production.
The lizard burrows into sand near the deep roots of the low-growing oaks, which provide shade during intense Southwestern summers, Robinson said.
“This animal has managed to make a living where a lot of other creatures aren’t able to make it,” he said. “It’s an illustration of the beauty of the natural world and the intricacy with which species are connected to specific environments.”
The lawsuit said, “A significant amount of the lizard’s shinnery oak habitat has been fragmented, isolated, or destroyed ... and the lizard has disappeared from as much as 86% of previously occupied sites.”
The Fish and Wildlife Service identified the lizard as potentially endangered in 1982, the lawsuit said, but didn’t place it on the endangered species list.
The agency proposed to list the lizard as endangered again in 2010 but decided in 2012 not to. Robinson said that was in part due to “tremendous pressure” from the oil and gas industry.
Instead, Robinson said, the government set up a voluntary agreement in which those in the extractive industries were given guidelines about how to avoid harming the lizard’s habitat.
“But nothing was mandatory and eventually that agreement expired and was not renewed,” Robinson said.
In 2018 the center petitioned the federal agency to list the lizard as endangered, and in 2020 Fish and Wildlife found “substantial” evidence protections “may be warranted,” according to the suit.
But, the suit said, the government didn’t complete the next mandatory step, a process that called for publication of findings within 12 months regarding the plight of the lizard.
The report would have triggered a public comment period and then a determination of whether listing the lizard as endangered was warranted.
The lawsuit asks the court to find the Fish and Wildlife Service violated the Endangered Species Act by failing to publish the report, to order the agency to publish the findings and to award the center fees and costs associated with bringing the lawsuit.
Fish and Wildlife Director Martha Williams and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland also are named as defendants in the case.
Neither the agency nor those officials responded for comment.
“We can say one-by-one these creatures don’t count,” Robinson said Tuesday. “But we are tearing apart the natural world and not doing our descendants any favors by leaving a drier, hotter world with fewer unique animals and with every place bearing the human imprint and looking very much the same.”