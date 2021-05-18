A dispute between the state of New Mexico and a group of medical cannabis producers over purchase limits on medical cannabis patients is heading to court.
The law firm of Sen. Jacob Candelaria, D-Albuquerque, has filed a lawsuit on behalf of a medical cannabis patient that challenges the state's purchase limits.
The state said purchase limits on medical cannabis patients, who now are restricted from buying more than 230 grams, or about 8 ounces, of cannabis or cannabis products over a rolling 90-day period, will remain unchanged — at least until commercial sales begin under the new law legalizing recreational marijuana.
But some of the state's medical cannabis producers contend the new law nullifies those purchase limits.
The lawsuit contends all "persons," including medical marijuana patients, must be allowed to purchase two ounces of cannabis, 16 grams of extracts, and 800 milligrams of edible cannabis at any one time once the Cannabis Regulation Act goes into effect June 29.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.
