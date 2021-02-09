An Albuquerque attorney has filed a lawsuit against the federal government on behalf of a Guatemalan girl separated from her father after crossing into the United States from Mexico in 2017.
According to the complaint, the girl, then 2, weighed 25 pounds, stood about 2 feet tall and was barely verbal when she was taken from her father’s arms after the pair had crossed the border near Santa Teresa and surrendered to border authorities.
“Her father tried to comfort and soothe her,” according to the complaint, “but she was too young to comprehend what was happening.”
That parting was the last time the child saw her father, who was later deported and has not returned to the U.S., according to the complaint.
The father and girl, now 6, are from San Miguel Acatán, Huehuetenango in Guatemala, according to the complaint, and their primary language is Akateko, an indigenous language with Mayan roots.
Violence and extortion were driving many people, including unaccompanied children and young adults, to leave the country at the time, according to Human Rights Watch.
The child’s father spoke some Spanish and told authorities they were headed to his mother’s home in Florida, according to the complaint filed by David H. Urias of the Freedman Boyd Hollander Goldberg Urias & Ward law firm on behalf of the girl, who is only identified by her initials, and her grandmother Maria Mendez Felipe.
But the toddler was still classified as an “unaccompanied alien child” and spent nearly six months in custody and was transferred to two different foster homes before being united with her grandmother in Florida.
The father was deported while the girl was in government custody, the complaint says. Her mother, who had remained in Guatemala, died.
Filed Feb. 5 in U.S. District Court, the lawsuit lists the United States of America as the sole defendant and attacks the immigration policies of former President Donald Trump’s administration and the officials who implemented them. The lawsuit contends “senior government officials made the express choice to intentionally cause pain and suffering to parents and children, including very small children like this plaintiff,” to deter asylum-seekers from entering the country.
“The trauma to the separated children was aggravated by the fact that many children, especially those like the plaintiff with language barriers, did not understand why they had been separated,” the complaint says, “causing some children to believe their parents had abandoned them.”
Officials could have taken steps to lessen the traumatic effects of the nation’s immigration policies on families, the lawsuit says, “but sparing trauma to these families was not on the government’s agenda.”
Instead, the complaint says, officials made matters worse by failing to adhere to guidelines in place to protect families and failing to understand the consequences their actions would have on the parents and their children.
The lawsuit accuses the government of intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence and seeks an unspecified amount of damages on behalf of the girl and her grandmother.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.