TAOS — The family of a man who died in a 2018 helicopter crash near Raton has filed a lawsuit against Sapphire Aviation, the company that owned the downed aircraft, and the estates of two other crash victims.
The surviving wife and children of helicopter co-pilot Paul Cobb — who was a decorated combat veteran of the Vietnam War and a retired police chief in Pasadena, Texas — are seeking financial restitution for his death, the complaint said.
The crash occurred in rugged terrain about 11 miles from the Raton Municipal Airport.
Along with Cobb, the crash claimed the lives of Sapphire Aviation owner and Texas businessman Charles Ryland Burnett III; Roy Bennett, a founding member of the Zimbabwean opposition party, and his wife, Heather; and the pilot, Jamie Coleman Dodd of Trinidad, Colo.
The lawsuit, filed earlier this month in the First Judicial District Court on behalf of Cobb’s estate, said the pilot was not only unfamiliar with the terrain but also had diphenhydramine in his system at the time of the crash, an antihistamine that "can impair one's mental and physical abilities necessary to operate heavy machinery."
Cobb’s daughter, Andra Cobb, was injured in the crash and was the sole survivor. She was Burnett's longtime romantic partner, according to the suit.
The group had been traveling together after dark to spend time on a Northern New Mexico ranch owned by Burnett.
The complaint offers grisly details of the fiery crash, in which Andra Cobb and other injured members of the party, including her father, were able to escape the overturned aircraft before it exploded.
After the helicopter ignited, the suit said, the fire spread to surrounding grass.
"What unfolded was like a scene from an apocalyptic horror movie," the suit said. It described the chaos as Ray Bennett, Dodd and the Cobbs wandered away from the wreckage and tried to avoid being consumed by the spreading fire. Andra Cobb created a dirt perimeter to protect the others, the suit said, but ultimately her father died in the fire and the other two men died later from their severe injuries.
Heather Bennett remained trapped in the burning wreckage.
Due to the remote location of the crash, it took several hours for emergency services to arrive, the suit said. The crash victims were found first by a hunting guide.
Dodd told the guide before he died that it was “all my fault. I flew into the terrain, this is all my fault.”
The Associated Press reported shortly after the incident that a National Transportation Safety Board report confirmed the weather was clear the night of the crash, and that Dodd had thousands of hours of flying experience.
A verison of this story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of the Santa Fe New Mexican.
