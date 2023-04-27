010822 jw djwhite ceremony3.jpg (copy)

Former University of New Mexico basketball coach Paul Weir and current Eastern New Mexico University athletic director in Santa Fe last year.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

A lawsuit filed Thursday by three women's basketball players against officials at Eastern New Mexico University and former coach Meghan De Los Reyes alleges the athletes repeatedly were sexually assaulted by the coach's husband, but officials took no action.

The civil complaint, filed in U.S. District Court, names De Los Reyes, her husband Glen De Los Reyes, athletic director Paul Weir and Eastern New Mexico's board of regents as defendants. At different times in the past decade, Weir served as the men's basketball coach at the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State.

The lawsuit alleges Glen De Los Reyes, who according to the complaint performed training services for the women's basketball program, repeatedly assaulted the players and contends Weir had received reports of sexual assault allegations against De Los Reyes during the 2021-22 school year.

