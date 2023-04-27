A lawsuit filed Thursday by three women's basketball players against officials at Eastern New Mexico University and former coach Meghan De Los Reyes alleges the athletes repeatedly were sexually assaulted by the coach's husband, but officials took no action.
The civil complaint, filed in U.S. District Court, names De Los Reyes, her husband Glen De Los Reyes, athletic director Paul Weir and Eastern New Mexico's board of regents as defendants. At different times in the past decade, Weir served as the men's basketball coach at the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State.
The lawsuit alleges Glen De Los Reyes, who according to the complaint performed training services for the women's basketball program, repeatedly assaulted the players and contends Weir had received reports of sexual assault allegations against De Los Reyes during the 2021-22 school year.
The complaint also alleges the coach retaliated against the plaintiffs in hopes of keeping them from cooperating with any investigation of Glen De Los Reyes.
The players were identified only as Jane Doe 1, 2 and 3 in the lawsuit. All three have since transferred from Eastern New Mexico.
Meghan De Los Reyes was fired April 18 after two seasons as the Greyhounds' head coach. Weir issued a statement three days later indicating the school had investigated the women’s basketball program and the use of "volunteer services" and could uncover "no findings of an abusive nature."
Contacted Thursday night, Weir said the statement would be the university's only comment on the situation.
The lawsuit is the second involving a New Mexico university's sports team this year. Two former men's basketball players at New Mexico State filed a lawsuit last week, alleging they were sexually assaulted by teammates but coaches and other administrators did nothing when the assaults were reported.
According to the Eastern New Mexico players' lawsuit, the De Los Reyeses hosted a mandatory team dinner at the couple’s home in August 2022 at which the players were told they needed to see Glen De Los Reyes for treatments whenever possible to demonstrate their commitment to fitness and the team. It was, the complaint alleges, part of a larger scheme in which Glen De Los Reyes preyed upon the first- and second-year players who were less inclined to speak up.
The complaint states De Los Reyes sexually assaulted one of the three plaintiffs, identified as Jane Doe 3, that evening in a bedroom of the house, despite the player telling him to stop.
That player refused treatment the rest of the season and her playing time was docked as the season progressed, according to the lawsuit.
One of the others, identified as Jane Doe 1 in the complaint, experienced a similar assault in September 2022 after being told by the coach to see her husband for treatment following a leg injury, according to the complaint. The player identified as Jane Doe 2 was assaulted in October 2022, according to the lawsuit, which alleged Glen De Los Reyes laid down on top of the player, "pinning his chest to her back and jamming his penis between her buttocks while fondling her breasts.”
In October 2022, school officials, including Weir, met with the De Los Reyeses about the allegations, according to the complaint, which states Glen De Los Reyes denied any wrongdoing but said he had filmed sessions with all students.
Weir asked all future treatments take place at the ENMU athletic facility, a request De Los Reyes rebuffed when he said he would continue the private treatments in his residence, according to the complaint.
A complaint was made to the school in January after one of the victims was convinced to do so by one of ENMU’s athletic trainers.
In Eastern New Mexico's April 21 statement, Weir said the school's investigation, which was not led by the athletic department, was undertaken to look into complaints within the women's basketball program and the "use of volunteer services."
After receiving the initial complaint, the school "instructed the volunteer to cease any continued services with student athletes. During the investigation the student-athletes were given contact information for various resources including law enforcement."
Weir was the head basketball coach at New Mexico State during the 2016-17 season, leading the Aggies to the NCAA Tournament. He took the same position at UNM the following season, leading the Lobos through the 2020-21 season, in which he was fired three weeks before the team’s final game.
He has been at ENMU as the athletic director since 2021.