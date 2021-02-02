When Susie Zapata was an inmate at a state women's prison in Grants, she worked in the kitchen. One of her unofficial tasks was to kill rodents, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court.
"Whenever she had an opportunity," the lawsuit says, "Susie would attempt to smash rodents with a broom or mop."
The lawsuit contends Zapata's extermination efforts did little to reduce the enormous number of rodents infesting the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility.
Zapata and Monica Garcia, another former inmate of the facility, are the plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed by the New Mexico Prison and Jail Project, which says a "horrific and widespread rodent infestation" has been ongoing at the prison "for many years."
The rodents breed in the walls and expose the inmates to the risk of disease, the lawsuit says, including the potentially deadly Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome.
The lawsuit lists prison and food service officials as defendants.
Prison officials have known about the problem for years, having been alerted via inmate complaints and citations from the state Environment Department, but they have failed to address the problem, according to the lawsuit.
"It's sad and disappointing that we have to resort to litigation to try to fix things like these," civil rights lawyer Matthew Coyte said at a news conference Tuesday. "But that's the reality here in New Mexico. The prison system doesn't do anything unless you sue them for it."
According to the lawsuit, Zapata worked in the kitchen at the prison in 2017 and 2018. Garcia worked there in 2018 and 2019.
The lawsuit paints a grim picture of the prison kitchen, alleging one of Garcia's first duties every day was to clean up rodent feces. It also contends Garcia and Zapata were ordered to serve food that had been contaminated by rodent bodies and feces.
"Susie killed rodents almost everyday," the lawsuit says. "Over time Susie became very skilled at killing rodents."
The lawsuit names as defendants Corrections Department employees James Yates, Roberta Lucero-Ortega and Arthur Sanchez. Yates and Lucero-Ortega were wardens there when the plaintiffs were inmates, the lawsuit says, and Sanchez was a fire sanitation officer in charge of pest control and maintaining safety and sanitation at the prison.
The lawsuit also names Summit Food Service LLC and Besheen Estevan — a Summit employee responsible for overseeing food service at the prison — as well as numerous "John Does" as defendants.
The lawsuit accuses the defendants of violating the women's civil rights.
A spokesman wrote in an email the Corrections Department would not comment on "active litigation."
Summit did not respond to calls and an email seeking comment.
The lawsuit says the plaintiffs and other inmates were traumatized by the thought of contracting diseases from the rodents and were "constantly hungry" because they avoided the eating the food. Due to their low wages, they couldn't always afford to purchase high-priced food items from the commissary.
The lawsuit says workers were never given enough soap to clean the kitchen unless it was in preparation for an inspection. Summit and the prison "hid the true horrifying scope of the infestation" in part by requiring Environment Department inspectors to give advance notice of inspections, though such inspections are "supposed to be unannounced," according to the lawsuit.
The plaintiffs seek a jury trial and an unspecified amount of damages, according to the lawsuit.
New Mexico Prison and Jail Project Director Steven Allen said the nonprofit also wants the rodent problem at the prison fixed, something he said could require demolition or new construction to eradicate the vermin from the prison's walls.
