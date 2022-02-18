A lawsuit filed in the First Judicial District Court in Santa Fe alleges Republican gubernatorial contender Jay Block failed to get enough signatures for a spot on the ballot in the June primary.
Block, a Sandoval County commissioner, is short 56 signatures, according to the complaint, which names Block and Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver as defendants.
State law requires GOP candidates for governor to get nominating signatures from at least 1,503 Republican voters.
While Block submitted 1,660 signatures, the complaint alleges at least 213 are invalid because some people signed twice or weren't registered Republicans.
The complaint, filed by Justin Marmion of Santa Fe, asks a judge to invalidate the 213 signatures and find Block's declaration of candidacy void, "thereby preventing [Block] from appearing on the primary election ballot."
Neither Marmion nor his Ruidoso-based attorney, Travis Marston, returned messages seeking comment Friday.
Block initially indicated he was unaware of the complaint.
"What complaint?" he asked; he later added he had never heard of Marmion.
Asked about a fundraising email his campaign sent Wednesday requesting "help staying on the ballot," Block acknowledged a complaint.
"I haven't heard of it because I don't have it in front of me," he said. "I've never been notified officially with the complaint. Nothing has been delivered to me or sent to me."
The complaint, he added, is "just a rumor until I actually have been served with it."
Block also said he received a letter from the Secretary of State's Office stating he had "met all the requirements."
The Feb. 8 letter states the Bureau of Elections had reviewed his declaration of candidacy, nominating petitions and certificate of registration for the June primary "and has determined they are in proper order and were timely filed."
A spokesman for Toulouse Oliver did not return messages seeking comment.
The letter from the Secretary of State's Office also says Block qualified to be a candidate for the office of governor at the Republican Party's pre-primary convention, which is scheduled to take place at the Ruidoso Convention Center on Feb. 26.
The complaint requests an expedited hearing before Republican delegates select their nominees.
In addition to Block, the four other Republicans seeking the nomination for governor are state Rep. Rebecca Dow of Truth or Consequences, anti-abortion activist Ethel Maharg, West Point graduate Greg Zanetti and former television meteorologist Mark Ronchetti, who ran for U.S. Senate in 2020 against Ben Ray Luján.
Dow said she "heard the rumor" a complaint was going to be filed against Block but denied any involvement.
"I heard Jay Block putting rumors out there that I was responsible for this," she said.
"I've been busy trying to kill bad bills and pass good bills," Dow added, referring to the 30-day legislative session that ended Thursday.
Marmion's mother, Michelle, is listed as a friend on Dow's personal Facebook account. Dow said her name sounded unfamiliar and that she didn't think she had ever met Michelle Marmion, a first cousin of former Mayor Javier Gonzales, a staunch Democrat who died of cancer last week.
Dow, who collected more than 2,000 signatures on her nominating petition forms, said she had volunteers each week verifying "they were properly registered and properly signed." She said she collected many more signatures than required to give herself a cushion.
"Sometimes people would sign twice or they signed, but they didn't realize that they were independent or decline to state or other," she said. "It took us a little over 1,800 signatures to get to the [1,503] valid" required to get on the ballot.
"It's my responsibility to get the proper number of signatures," she added.
Delaney Corcoran, a spokeswoman for the Democratic Party of New Mexico, said the field of GOP candidates for governor "remains in disarray."
"Republican infighting has now escalated to legal battles and vicious attempts to cut opponents from the race," she said in a statement. "From the self-sabotage to the lying to the extremist policies, the Republican candidates for governor are repeatedly proving how disastrous they would be for New Mexico.”
Block called the complaint "just a political dirty trick" and expressed confidence his name would appear on the ballot.
"Our guys were doing all the work to validate the signatures as we went along," he said. "The secretary of state basically agreed with us that we had way more than enough signatures to get on the ballot."
