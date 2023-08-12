The parents of a former Santa Fe High School student who says she was drugged by another student, raped in a car on campus and left in a portable toilet near the principal’s office in 2021 have filed a lawsuit against Santa Fe Public Schools and the Board of Education, contending the assault was the result of inattention and negligence on the part of administrators and security officials.

The girl’s parents say in a complaint filed last week in state District Court the student who assaulted their daughter was on probation in another criminal manner at the time and had been suspended from school for insulting or threatening a teacher. The lawsuit says the school “declined to take any measures to protect students from him.”

On Sept. 13, 2021, the alleged attacker’s first day back at school after his suspension, the boy offered the girl “what he claimed was a Xanax around lunchtime,” the lawsuit says. Under “leering pressure” from the boy and his friends, the girl accepted the tranquilizer “mistakenly believing that she would be safe at school,” the complaint adds.

