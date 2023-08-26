A new lawsuit alleges local public school, private school and Catholic Church officials turned a blind eye for years to predatory behavior by former school health aide Robert Apodaca, who is accused in several child sex crimes cases and has pleaded guilty to three counts of molestation in one of them.

The 70-page complaint filed Tuesday in state District Court seeks an unspecified amount of damages from multiple defendants, including Santa Fe Public Schools, the Archdiocese of Santa Fe and Santo Niño Regional Catholic School.

It was filed by attorney Paul Linnenburger on behalf of a teen who alleges he was groomed and sexually assaulted by Apodaca in the 2018-19 school year, when he attended Gonzales Community School. The boy was one of four children Apodaca is accused sexually assaulting. 

Recommended for you