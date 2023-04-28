A new lawsuit accuses the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department of returning two toddlers to the neglectful care of their parents, who later left them alone in a Santa Fe apartment that caught fire. 

The children, ages 1 and 3, were "saved by a neighbor who broke down the door of the apartment," according to the lawsuit, filed in state District Court on behalf of the children by an attorney serving as their court-appointed guardian ad litem. However, the complaint says, they suffered severe burns and smoke inhalation.

Documents filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court in an ongoing criminal case tied to the incident said one child sustained burns over 40% of the body and both had to be airlifted to a Denver hospital for treatment. 

