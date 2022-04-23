The last time Albuquerque attorney Anthony Ayala filed a civil rights claim — a complaint back in 1995 about conditions in the Bernalillo County jail — it resulted in the landmark McClendon Decree.
The court order prompted construction of a multimillion-dollar new Metropolitan Detention Center and federal oversight of sweeping reforms that extended to law enforcement training and the policing of people with mental illness.
Ayala, a defense attorney, recently filed what he called his first federal civil rights claim since then, this one largely taking aim at the New Mexico Corrections Department's grievance process for prisoners.
The complaint, filed April 8 in U.S. District Court against the Corrections Department and several of its officials and employees, contends the state corrections system gives officers carte blanche to brutalize incoming prisoners at an overcrowded facility and then stymies their ability to protest the mistreatment through a corrupt grievance process.
"Inmates who do suffer beatings are informed that if they file a grievance they will be beat a second time," Ayala says in the complaint, filed on behalf of inmates Gabriel J.B. Montoya, Haydar Al-Assadi and Ares Brown.
The federal lawsuit focuses specifically on the treatment of inmates in the Reception, Diagnostic and Classification Unit at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Los Lunas, which serves as the intake point for all state prisoners.
"The plaintiffs spent only a few months" in the unit, the lawsuit says, "but their stay left them physically and mentally scarred by Corrections Officers, who individually or in concert were allowed to beat them."
The unit has a capacity of 666 prisoners but currently holds 1,200, Ayala's suit alleges.
The far-ranging complaint accuses the Corrections Department of allowing guards in the unit to regularly use excessive force on inmates who suffer mental health issues and developmental delays. Inmates "are beaten rather than being appropriately medicated or given medical intervention," the suit says.
It also alleges discrimination, saying beatings are disproportionately administered to Hispanic, Native American, Black and Muslim inmates.
"The totality of overcrowding and other conditions [in the unit] fall beneath standards of human decency, inflict needless suffering on new prisoners and create an environment which threatens prisoners' mental and physical well being," the lawsuit says, adding the conditions result in physical and mental damage to people held there for just a short time.
The suit seeks damages, a declaration of unconstitutionality and an order to halt operations at the unit until conditions are improved. Along with the Corrections Department, it names the following individuals as defendants: Corrections Secretary Alisha Tafoya Lucero, grievance appeals manger Janine Rodriguez, grievance officer Benjamin Lujan, Central New Mexico Correctional Facility Warden Tim Hatch and guard Isaiah Montano. The list also includes eight unnamed corrections employees.
State prisoners' only avenue to seek redress for poor treatment, including excessive use of force or lack of access to medical care, is a grievance process, the suit says. However, it says, when inmates file grievances, the complaints are routinely "lost" or declared untimely, and officers regularly give false statements justifying their use of force.
Corrections Department spokesman Eric Harrison declined to comment on the case but wrote in a text message the department "takes all inmate complaints seriously and processes them in accordance with [department] polices and applicable law."
Brown, who is now an inmate at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Grants, has developmental delays, has suffered mental health problems since childhood and is functionally illiterate, according to the lawsuit.
In June 2021, after Brown demanded a certain type of medication, the suit alleges, a nurse gave him a shot that relaxed him, and then four officers punched and kicked him "into unconsciousness"; they told him it would happen again if he filed a grievance.
Montoya, an inmate at the Penitentiary of New Mexico south of Santa Fe, has developmental disabilities and a history of mental illness. He was withdrawing from methadone and fentanyl in July 2021 but was denied medical assistance for symptoms, the complaint says. It alleges when he asked for a blanket, he was put in handcuffs and leg irons fastened so tightly he couldn't walk.
When he asked for his restraints to be loosened, the complaint alleges, an officer called for a wheelchair but instead took Montoya out of the range of surveillance cameras, threw him on the ground, kicked him and sprayed him in the face with pepper spray.
Montoya was then carried into exam room, the lawsuit says, but medical staff refused to examine him because he was covered in pepper spray and could not shower for 48 hours due to a risk of worsening effects.
Montoya filed a grievance, the lawsuit says, but officials claimed they never received it.
Al-Assadi, also housed in the prison outside Santa Fe, is a Muslim man who served as an Arabic interpreter for the U.S. during the occupation of Iraq.
The complaint says he was subjected to ethnic and religious slurs and was beaten by Montano in November 2021. Montano punched him repeatedly in the face, put him in a chokehold and refused to release him — despite Al-Assadi's inability to breathe — until Montano was removed by other officers, the suit alleges.
Al-Assadi now has difficulty praying, the complaint says, because he can't kneel or bend over.
Ayala's complaint accuses the Corrections Department of regularly violating its own policies and the law when it comes to how it handles inmate grievances.
It also says the grievance polices are deliberately vague, confusing and conflicting.
There is only a five-day deadline to file grievances claiming excessive use of force, the lawsuit says, adding the short time frame and obstructive polices prevent inmates from having private conversations with attorneys, and they are denied any other legal assistance in preparing grievances.
"In most cases," the suit says, "New Mexico Corrections Department simply does not respond to or even acknowledge excessive use of force grievances."
In addition to seeking financial compensation for his clients, Ayala hopes to reform the grievance system.
"I expect New Mexico Corrections Department to deny all the allegations," Ayala said in an interview. "But one thing's inescapable: They are going to have to deal with this grievance process. It needs to be reworked and redone so it would be fair."