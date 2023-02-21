A legal representative of a 4-year-old boy is suing the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department, alleging the state agency failed to vet the child's adoptive parents and home in Questa, where authorities suspect he was brutally abused and neglected.

The boy was born in 2018 in Utah with developmental delays due to exposure to drugs and alcohol in the womb, and he was placed with Adrian Vigil and Heidi Velasquez of Questa in late spring 2020, according to court-appointed guardian ad litem Gabrielle Valdez, whose complaint was filed earlier this month in state District Court.

The couple, identified as the boy's relatives, were to serve as foster parents and potential adoptive parents for him.