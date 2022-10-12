A mark of faith

The Rev. Daniel Balizan of Santa María de la Paz Catholic Community gives ashes on March 6, 2019. The Catholic priest, who has been removed, is facing a lawsuit accusing him of sexually abusing a teenager a decade ago.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

A Tennessee man is suing a Santa Fe priest who he said sexually assaulted him a decade ago at a local parish when the plaintiff was 15.

In the lawsuit, the man accuses the Rev. Daniel Balizan of exploiting his trust and ingrained obedience to church authority to sexually abuse him for several months, including at Santa Maria de la Paz Catholic Community.

Balizan was removed as pastor of the church in August amid an investigation of misconduct. The Archdiocese of Santa Fe at the time would not outline the nature of the accusation against the longtime priest, although a spokeswoman called it “an allegation that is not substantiated but not beyond the realm of the possible.”

