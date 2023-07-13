A Gallina man has filed a lawsuit accusing the New Mexico State Police of violating his civil rights when an officer used unreasonable force and filed false criminal charges against him last year.

In the lawsuit filed in state District Court, Juan Chavez says he was left with a shoulder injury after his July 9, 2022, encounter with New Mexico State Police Officer Alex Power.

The lawsuit accuses the state police agency of violating Chavez’s rights under the 2021 New Mexico Civil Rights Act, and seeks an unspecified amount of damages from the New Mexico Department of Public Safety.

