City of Santa Fe Special Events Coordinator Barbara Lopez has filed a whistleblower complaint against the city, alleging she wasn’t paid overtime for the past 17 years and was passed over for raises and promotions because she’s a gay woman.
The city retaliated against her by reclassifying her into a lower pay category when she complained, Lopez claims in her lawsuit.
Lopez’s complaint, filed Friday in state District Court, also accuses the city workers union, Local 3999 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, of allowing her to be discriminated against on the basis of her gender and sexual orientation, as well as cooperating in the city’s retaliatory reclassification of her position.
City spokeswoman Lilia Chacon said in an email Tuesday: “I will check to see if the City has been served with this suit, but we never comment on pending litigation.”
Lopez says in her complaint she’s worked for the city since 1997 and has had to work “enormous amounts of overtime” since at least 2002 and often had to be on call for as many as 12 to 18 hours per weekend without compensation, in violation of wage laws.
“In a single 24-hour period when she was ‘on call’ for special events, Lopez might receive as many as 12 calls,” the lawsuit says. On multiple occasions, it says, a call would require her to travel to the Plaza or City Hall with as little as 15 minutes’ notice.
Lopez claims in her lawsuit — which also names city Parks and Recreation Department Director John Muñoz and union President Michelle Gutierrez as defendants — that the city’s failure to compensate her for all the hours she worked is part of a “broader pattern” in which the city has failed over the course of her career to give her raises or promotions commensurate with her added job responsibilities and experience.
“Over this same time period,” the suit says, “city male and heterosexual coworkers with similar or fewer years experience and responsibility” were given pay raises and promotions.
“Lopez has also observed Muñoz and others … objectify women and treat women who conform to gender stereotypes in their conduct and appearance more favorably than others, like Lopez, who does not conform to those stereotypes,” the complaint says.
Neither Gutierrez nor representatives from AFSCME Local 3999 responded to messages seeking comment for this story Tuesday.
Muñoz also did not respond to a text message seeking comment.
Lopez’s lawsuit says she submitted a proposal asking the city to reassess her position and pay in March, but three months later, Muñoz admitted he still had not read the proposal, according to the suit.
After Lopez began raising these issues, her lawsuit says, “The city and Local 399 cooperated in a new classification and compensation system that, through a suspicious process that appears to be a pretext for discrimination and retaliation, has reclassified Lopez into a new level with lower compensation and promotion prospects.”
The union and the city have deviated from the new classification system for some employees, according to the suit, “but not for Lopez.”
Lopez seeks damages including double the amount of unpaid wages, “instatement to the position and seniority status she would have had but for the violations,” and legal costs.