The shocking arrest this week of Solomon Pena, an unsuccessful Republican state House candidate accused of orchestrating drive-by shootings at politicians’ homes, clouded the first day of the legislative session Tuesday and prompted some lawmakers to question whether the violence will deter people from running for office.

“That’s a possibility,” said Sen. Linda Lopez, an Albuquerque Democrat whose home was targeted in one of the attacks. Three bullets passed through a bedroom where her 10-year-old daughter was sleeping early Jan. 3.

She was relieved when she learned police had arrested a suspect and one of his alleged accomplices.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

