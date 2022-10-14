Construction crews continue to work Thursday at the three-story, 17,000-square-foot Southside Teen Center, which was originally supposed to take 18 months to construct. Two late audits raise questions about how the city's financial problems could affect capital outlay funding for projects like the teen center and airport renovations.
City Councilor Michael Garcia called it “the biggest black mark on our city’s financial history” and "a significant body blow."
The city's announcement this week that it will miss a December deadline to submit its annual audit to the state government — leading to the fifth late audit in the past six years — means some federal grant funding could be at risk of being withheld and millions of state dollars allocated for capital projects have been put on hold, Garcia said at a City Council meeting Wednesday.
A city audit due last December also remains incomplete.
Finance officials said the city is conducting its fiscal year 2021 and 2022 audits simultaneously, with a target of June 30, 2023, to submit both to the State Auditor's Office.
But the news appeared to raise little concern among state lawmakers who likely will be asked to secure additional capital outlay for the city in the upcoming legislative session.
"I intend to sit down with the city and do this the way I have done it for years," said Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, a Santa Fe Democrat.
He added, "If those audits are done in June of next year, there will be no impact on the dollars we appropriate during that session."
“The city has been without a completed audit for some years now” without an effect on its state capital outlay, outgoing House Speaker Brian Egolf said.
City Manager John Blair, Finance Director Emily Oster and Chief Accounting Officer Ricky Bejarano said the continued delays are due in large part to a change in auditing firms, along with a slew of staffing vacancies. They acknowledged the timeline for the audits was not ideal.
"I'm looking for opportunities to shave off days, hours, minutes," said Oster, who started her job last month.
However, the city officials said the problem hasn't halted new construction or infrastructure improvements — including an expansion of the Santa Fe Regional Airport and construction of a long-awaited teen center on the city's south side. Both projects are moving forward with no delay in funding.
"We've so far not endured any of those delays," Bejarano told the City Council on Wednesday. "Most of our capital outlay projects run by reimbursements, so we already are used to spending the money in advance. Once the audits are in, then those reimbursements start coming in, flowing again."
Oster said in a statement Thursday about $9.4 million in state capital outlay is on hold until the city submits the two audits in June. She cited four projects that could be affected by the reimbursement delays: improvements to Governor Miles Road, construction on Paseo de las Vistas, the design phase of a median beautification project and Pacheco Street improvements.
"The City is working to identify alternative funding sources to reduce the likelihood of delays," Oster wrote.
Blair told The New Mexican the city intends to lobby "aggressively" for another round of state capital outlay.
City leaders could see success when they roll out their wish list for 2023.
State Sen. Nancy Rodriguez, D-Santa Fe, noted any capital outlay approved during the Legislature's 60-day session that begins in mid-January won't be available until after the city's audits are complete.
Funding allocated in the past "has been used for the purpose requested and has been on schedule per state capital outlay requirements," she said.
Rodriguez lauded the city for its efforts to get a struggling Finance Department back on track.
"It seems like the city is taking this issue seriously and that they are improving their internal controls and working towards reconciliation of their funds and towards finally completing the audit," she said.
She and other state lawmakers expect to meet with city officials in December or January to discuss their legislative priorities and capital outlay requests, she said, and they hope to get an update on the audit progress at that time.
Egolf, a Santa Fe Democrat who is not seeking reelection, had voiced concerns two years ago about the city's slow pace of spending state funds designated for improvements to the airport.
That project is now well underway, he noted Friday, and millions of dollars from the state government are being spent.
State Auditor Brian Colón, who has been critical of the city's history of audit delays and announced in April his office would intervene after an auditing firm resigned from working with the city, was alerted Wednesday of the city's timeline for submitting the two audits.
He said in a statement Thursday he was "cautiously optimistic" the city is taking financial concerns seriously.
But he said, "as demonstrated by the newly presented audit timeline, they continue to have much work to do.”
Staff writer Robert Nott contributed to this report.