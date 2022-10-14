City Councilor Michael Garcia called it “the biggest black mark on our city’s financial history” and "a significant body blow."

The city's announcement this week that it will miss a December deadline to submit its annual audit to the state government — leading to the fifth late audit in the past six years — means some federal grant funding could be at risk of being withheld and millions of state dollars allocated for capital projects have been put on hold, Garcia said at a City Council meeting Wednesday.

A city audit due last December also remains incomplete.

