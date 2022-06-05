New Mexico residents differ over whether Democratic state House Speaker Brian Egolf is a terrific leader or a terrible one.
Rep. Micaela Cadena, D-Mesilla, is a most unusual character in this debate. Depending on the day and the swirling winds of politics, Cadena will disagree with herself about Egolf’s merits.
He is either a titan of government or a giant pain, depending on how Cadena is feeling at the moment.
Cadena called me last week after I wrote a column about Egolf slamming fellow Democratic Rep. Roger Montoya, who’s in a tough reelection campaign. Cadena empathized with Montoya and tore into Egolf.
“I myself was likely uncertain to run [for reelection] until the day the speaker announced his retirement because I faced similar treatment — lies about me, bending the rules, making new rules, all to get his way,” Cadena said in a voice message.
She also claimed Egolf, an attorney from Santa Fe, once teamed with lobbyist Julianna Koob to “bully” legislators on a medical malpractice bill.
“We had the House votes to kill the bill, and then Julianna and the speaker threatened through the trial bar to primary Democrats that did not support their bill,” Cadena said. “[There were] several instances of lying to other members, both in caucus and committee, an ugliness to get his way and smash any Democrat that wanted to think on their own and think about what was going to impact their district.”
If any of that is true, lawmakers who capitulated instead of voting their conscience need only look in the mirror to find a villain.
I asked Egolf if he had any comment or response to Cadena’s uncharitable assessment of him. He provided a copy of a text message she sent to him on the day in February when Egolf announced he would not seek reelection.
“What an incredible New Mexican and leader you’ve been,” Cadena wrote. “There will never be enough words to appreciate what you’ve done for our state. Grateful to call you a friend, again.”
Insincerity is as common in politics as a stump speech. But Cadena’s contradictory assessments of Egolf exceed the usual flip-flopping.
Egolf was puzzled by her recent attack after her fawning review of his legislative leadership.
“I can only surmise she is upset that I fought so hard to make sure we passed the bill ending predatory lending in New Mexico,” Egolf wrote in a text message. “The passage of that bill, including my decision to reappoint Rep. [Debbie] Armstrong to the Judiciary Committee, was the only source of conflict I can recall between myself and Rep. Cadena.”
The bill will cut the maximum annual interest rate storefront lenders can charge from 175 percent to 36 percent.
I had criticized Egolf for being slow and timid in standing up to the army of lobbyists that storefront lenders employed in hopes of maintaining their unconscionable interest rates. Egolf at last asserted himself this year, signing on as a co-sponsor of the bill.
My criticisms of Cadena were even sharper. She was an obstacle to helping impoverished people trapped by predatory lenders.
Cadena vanished this year just as the reform bill came up for a vote in the House Judiciary Committee. Then she introduced a competing bill preferred by predatory lenders. It would have allowed them to charge up to 99 percent interest on many loans and 36 percent on others.
In the end, the bill capping all interest rates at 36 percent passed with ease. Cadena ultimately voted for it but did nothing to help get it to the finish line.
I asked Cadena about her contradictory assessments in which Egolf is either an “incredible” public servant or a statehouse dictator.
“Many things can be true at the same time,” she wrote in a text message. “Brian has been a tremendous speaker in pushing a Democratic agenda that’s positively impacted the lives of so many.
“Yet, especially for those of us outside of Santa Fe and Albuquerque, when we’ve repeatedly raised issues on behalf of our constituencies, we’ve felt the ire of the speaker.”
Egolf’s influence is fading, as he’s returning to private life in January. Cadena probably will be reelected to the House of Representatives. Her only opposition in her Southern New Mexico district is from a Republican running as a write-in candidate.
She likely will have a voice in who becomes the next speaker of the House of Representatives.
That presents a challenge for people in my business. Quoting Cadena might be one of journalism’s greatest challenges. What she says can spin 180 degrees from one interview to the next.