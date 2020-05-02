For many years, state Rep. Jim Trujillo of Santa Fe ran unopposed for the House seat in District 45. But the veteran lawmaker, a Democrat, announced in October he will not seek another term, citing health concerns.
His decision, a surprise to many, put the district in play for five Democrats in the June 2 primary election.
It also created one of the more interesting and instructive political races of the primary season: The Democratic Party primary in District 45 likely will be a free-for-all, pitting a wide array of candidates — Carmichael Dominguez, Lisa Martinez, Patrick Varela, Linda Serrato and Yolanda Sena — against one another. The winner will take on Helen Milenski, running unopposed on the Libertarian ballot.
Some in the race are well-known, others less so. But in a working-class district where voter turnout has been low for years, there are no easy predictors for success, particularly in a race that mostly will be run online in the era of COVID-19.
Several hopefuls said name recognition should help in an era when “you can’t do the door-to-door campaigning approach,” said Dominguez, a former three-term city councilor.
Martinez — who earned an endorsement from Trujillo — said the COVID-19 crisis and the physical, emotional and financial toll it has taken on the state speaks to the need to have someone in place with a proven background.
“I believe these are times where experienced leaders come in,” she said. “This is not the time for on-the-job training.”
Martinez said her years of working in the state Construction Industries Division — including seven years as director — put her in a position where she had to study and balance construction needs with environmental concerns.
“I’ve had to go face to face with the industry and economic establishments of our state and understand that the art of negotiation is so important when trying to create jobs,” she said, adding, “I won’t need an orientation at the Roundhouse.”
Meanwhile, Serrato, who worked as a political director for U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján’s Senate campaign and gained Capitol Hill experience during the creation and passage of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, the 2009 federal stimulus package, said it’s her position as mom, not political insider, that will make the difference.
Her priority wish list includes supporting workers with a living wage and paid family leave to prepare for the next possible pandemic and protecting the environment. These are tied to her concern that her young daughter may be limited in her desire to achieve the American middle-class dream.
She said her mix of caring for kids and for jobs should draw attention from those residing in a “working-class, progressive district that wants working-class, progressive ideals.”
“This is not a seat of swing votes,” she said.
Meanwhile, Varela, Santa Fe County’s treasurer and nephew of the late state legislator Luciano “Lucky” Varela — said his eight years in that office will “stand out the most” when it comes to winning votes.
He cited his work with the 2015 and 2016 Legislature to successfully change the laws governing how county treasurers can invest money to best benefit county coffers as an example of his experience dealing with state laws and finances.
In a race with so many candidates, “anyone can have a shot at it,” he said.
Developing and maintaining name recognition because of the lack of physical campaigning, public debates and other open events could be a challenge for all candidates, he said.
Attempts to reach Sena were unsuccessful.
Libertarian candidate Milenski — who as the party’s lone contender will pass through the primary election and into the November general election to oppose the victorious Democrat — said a lack of political experience and name recognition may be an asset in this crowded race.
She said it’s to her advantage to run as an average citizen and not a career politician “looking to the next election and then the next one and the next one to build a career. I don’t have that interest.”
Milenski said given that many voters may choose to cast mail-in ballots because of the threat of COVID-19, many will take more time to research the candidates and be better informed to choose the one they want as a representative.
“And that is another advantage for anyone who is outside of being considered an incumbent,” she said.
Her goal as a representative, she said, is to provide an independent, balanced analysis to legislative proposals to “represent the will of and concern for the average citizen.”
The question of turnout remains the X factor for most races but is particularly important in District 45, with plenty of candidates and choices.
“That may be the biggest question,” Dominguez said. “What’s voter turnout going to be like? It’s really an unknown.”
